The Fall of the House of Usher: Meet the cast 

The Fall of the House of Usher will make its Netflix debut next month, and anticipation for it is at an all-time high. After what seemed like a very long wait, Netflix finally unveiled the complete season trailer on September 12. The in-depth trailer explores the tragic fate that awaits the titular family as well as the tremendously evocative universe that Edgar Allan Poe initially created.

Directed by Mike Flanagan The Fall of the House of Usher is set to release on October 12, 2023. Flanagan's latest offering is based on Edgar Allan Poe's short story of the same name. Mike Flanagan is well known for sticking to his own narrative interpretation while putting the veracity of the inspiration second.

The cast of The Fall of the House of Usher includes Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, and Henry Thomas, who have all appeared in Flanagan's productions in the past. The cast also includes well-known actor Mark Hamill (of Star Wars fame).

1) Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym

Mark Hamill is a veteran actor who is best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the ultra-popular Star Wars franchise. Hamill is a well-known voice artist for cartoons and video games. He is also known for playing the Joker in a number of DC Comics productions for a very long time, starting with Batman: The Animated Series in 1992.

There are not too many details about his character in The Fall of the House of Usher apart from the fact that he plays someone called Arthur Pym. Arthur Pym is someone who stays at home in the shadows and little is known about him till now.

2) Carla Gugino as Verna

Carla Gugino is no stranger to Mike Flanagan's work and she has played important roles in Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor. Gugino has also appeared in films like Night at the Museum and Watchmen among others.

Gugino is playing the role of a supernatural being named Verna in The Fall of the House Usher. Verna is described as a mysterious shapeshifting demon and she is probably one of the focal horror elements in the series, who is encountered by almost every member of the Usher family encounters.

3) Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye

Kate Siegel is popularly known as the 'scream queen' owing to the number of appearances she has made in horror series and films. She is married to director Mike Flanagan and has even assisted him in writing films including Ouija: Origin of Evil and Gerald's Game. Siegel has also appeared in Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House among others.

Siegel plays the role of Camille L'Espanaye who handles the PR for the Usher family. Her duty includes gathering files with every dirty secret of individuals close to her and turning bad behavior into positive press.

The Fall of the House of Usher - Other members of the cast

The ensemble cast for The Fall of the House Usher also includes Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher, Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher, and Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher. The cast also includes Carl Lumbly, Samantha Sloyan, T'Nia Miller, Sauriyan Sapkota, and Henry Thomas among others.

Stay tuned for the amazing adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's story by Mike Flanagan as it is set to premiere on the Netflix on October 12, 2023.