Mark Hamill shares thoughts on Luke Skywalker recasting

Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the original and sequel Star Wars trilogies, recently shared his thoughts on recasting his character for future projects. This happens amidst fan speculation regarding Luke's appearances in projects set in The Mandalorian timeline.

Although Luke Skywalker was brought to life via Hamill, stand-in actors, and de-aging/deepfake technology in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, there has been speculation amongst fans regarding different directions that Lucasfilm could take to continue exploring the famed Jedi's narrative.

Now Mark Hamill has chimed in on the speculations and has offered his take on what Lucasfilm should do with his character. He suggested that the role should be recast with an actor who is the right age for it.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Mark Hamill talked about why he reprised his role in the second season finale of The Mandalorian and whether or not fans could see future appearances from Luke Skywalker. Hamill said that he had agreed to return to the role of Luke after Jon Favreau and Star Wars executive producer Dave Filoni showed him the Pedro Pascal starring series, which had impressed him.

The Luke Skywalker actor then revealed that when he had appeared on the set of the Disney+ show, he found himself performing his role in a scene, which was then mimicked by performance actor and stand-in Graham Hamilton. He stated that the whole process was unusual for him. Hamill also noted that the whole process was complex but also stated that it could not have been very expensive for Lucasfilm.

Okiro @TheFirstOkiro I loved Luke Skywalker in the Mandalorian, and it meat even more that Mark Hamill was there, but for Luke to be used as an actual character and not an action figure, he needs to be recast. Just as Ewan and Aaron honored Alec’s legacy, another actor will honor Mark’s I loved Luke Skywalker in the Mandalorian, and it meat even more that Mark Hamill was there, but for Luke to be used as an actual character and not an action figure, he needs to be recast. Just as Ewan and Aaron honored Alec’s legacy, another actor will honor Mark’s https://t.co/2IXqgivLWg

However, Mark Hamill also expressed his belief that he should not return as Luke Skywalker for possible future appearances, even though he had reprised his role in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, saying that Lucasfilm could recast the role of the former farmhand with an "age-appropriate" actor:

"People say, 'Oh, now you're going to be able to do a whole series of Luke post-'Return of the Jedi'.' I said, 'I don't think so.' First of all, they don't need to tell those stories, but if they do, they could get an age-appropriate actor."

Fans seem to agree with Hamill's sentiment on Luke being recast, despite being joyful that the actor reprised his role in The Mandalorian's second season finale and in the fifth episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

In fact, fans already seem to have a pick for a Luke Skywalker recast in the form of Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan, seeing as how the actor resembles a younger Mark Hamill from the original Star Wars films. This a possibility that the actor himself has not ruled out. In an interview with Esquire, he said:

"Look, it’s really kind. Never say never. Mark Hamill is my father, you know, and he knows that, and I call him every Christmas to tell him, ‘Just want you to know I’m around.’ It’s really terrifying."

However, whether or not Lucasfilm would tell future stories about Luke Skywalker before the events of the Star Wars sequel trilogy remains to be seen. Fans wanting a recast can rest assured knowing that Mark Hamill agrees with them.

Fans of Hamill can next catch him in Mike Flanagan's horror-drama series, The Fall of the House of Usher, which is set to be released in the Fall of 2023.

