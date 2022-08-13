5 things you didn't know about Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan is a Romanian-American actor best known for playing Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, in many films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.

His most recent project with the MCU was released in 2021, a Disney+ miniseries, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Stan was born on August 13, 1982, in Constanta, Romania, and was raised by his mother, Georgeta Orlovschi, a pianist.

He moved to America with his mother at the age of 12 and knew that he wanted to be an actor very early on. He later earned a BFA in acting from Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts.

Although his role as Bucky Barnes launched him into stardom, the actor has been a part of many other films and TV projects like Black Swan, The Covenant, Law & Order, Pam & Tommy, and the psychological thriller film, Fresh, which was released earlier this year on Hulu where he played a cannibalistic serial killer.

There's much more to the actor that fans may not know about. Check out these five interesting facts about him.

5 lesser-known facts about Sebastian Stan

1) He was almost cast as Captain America

Initially, Sebastian Stan auditioned for the role of Captain America and was even considered a potential pick. Casting directors and creators were impressed with his audition, and he was given the part of Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier, instead. Since then, his character has garnered a massive fanbase with his recurring role in several MCU films and dedicated films and TV shows.

2) He's Bilingual

Stan moved away from Romania when he was just eight years old and tried his best to fit in with different cultures, especially when he moved to New York. He credits his mother for his ability to speak fluent Romanian despite their circumstances.

The actor can speak a few other languages like Russian. He showcased his linguistic skills in the MCU as Bucky Barnes.

3) He's a huge Rick Springfield fan

Rick Springfield (Image via CNBC)

In 2015, Stan starred in a dramedy film, Ricki and the Flash, alongside Hollywood veteran actors like Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline. Yet, he was most starstruck by his co-star, Jessie's Girl singer Rick Springfield. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Stan said:

"I was personally very much more concerned about Rick Springfield because I love him and "Jesse's Girl." So when they were rehearsing I was fixated on him, hoping that he would, like, break into song. Finally on the last day I think he did. So I was kinda taken aback by him.".

4) Appeared in Hayden Panettiere's music video

Hayden Lesley Panettiere is an American actress, model, and singer. In 2008, she released a song, Wake up call, whose music video features Sebastian Stan as her boyfriend. The two actors were co-stars in the 2006 film, The Architect. The actor's IMDb page even mentions his short appearance in the music video.

5) He is related to "Eyebrow Queen" Anastasia Soare

Anastasia Soare is a Romanian businesswoman and founder of the famous makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills. She is known as the "Eyebrow Queen" for her bestselling brow products. As of December 2020, Soare was listed as Romania's 4th richest by Forbes.

Fans discovered that Soare happens to be Sebastian Stan's Godmother. Not much is known about the relationship, but they've been pictured together, and Soare has posted birthday wishes for him on social media, referring to him as her Godson.

Which of these facts did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

