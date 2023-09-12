"This looks awesome": The Fall of the House of Usher trailer sparks excitement across Twitter

The Fall of the House of Usher is all set to premiere on Netflix in another month, and the excitement surrounding it couldn't be higher. After what seemed to be a very long wait, Netflix finally dropped a full trailer for the show. The detailed trailer looks at the wildly atmospheric world originally woven by Edgar Allan Poe and the tragedy that awaits the titular family.

The trailer also gave a good look at the cast members, most of whom have already worked with Mike Flanagan in shows like Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House. As expected, the trailer surpassed expectations, with many fans actively jumping in to show their excitement on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

How are fans reacting to the trailer of The Fall of the House of Usher?

It has become quite difficult to get a unified reaction to almost anything these days, but perhaps it is an exception when the man in question is Mike Flanagan. His previous works, also in collaboration with Netflix, have managed to impress both fans and critics across the world.

The Fall of the House of Usher will be his first series of 2023, after the success of Midnight Club in 2022. Almost all reactions to the new trailer were positive, with fans praising various features of the show, especially Mike Flangan's touch.

The Fall of the House of Usher stars Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Rahul Kohli, and Kate Siegel, among many others. The series has been described as a gothic horror drama, indicating the style of Edgar Allan Poe.

The Fall of the House of Usher will premiere on streaming platform Netflix on October 12, 2023.