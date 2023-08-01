Where are the original Spy Kids cast members now? Details explored ahead of Spy Kids: Armageddon

Spy Kids: Armageddon, the highly anticipated reboot movie of the fan-favorite original Spy Kids franchise, created in 2001 by Robert Rodriguez, is all set to arrive exclusively on Netflix on September 22, 2023. This time too, Rodriguez has helmed the new movie.

The original Spy Kids movie became a cult classic in the world of spy comedy thrillers due to its fascinating storyline, gadget-heavy action sequences, and power pact performances by the main cast members. The lead cast list for the movie includes Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara, Antonio Banderas, and Carla Gugino.

Before the arrival of Spy Kids: Armageddon on Netflix, let's dive right in to find out the whereabouts of the original cast members.

The original cast members of Spy Kids, their characters, their current age, and their body of work explored

1) Alexa Vega as Carmen Cortez

Actress and singer Alexa Vega, 34, played one of the lead characters, Carmen Cortez, in the original movie. Carmen is one of the two members of the original Spy Kids duo and the daughter of two powerful retired OSS agents.

Apart from this role, Alexa Vega is well-known for her portrayal of the character Julie Corky in Sleepover, Ruby Gallagher in Ruby & the Rockits, Holly in Remember the Daze, Jenna Luther in Mother's Day, Gilda in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and Hillary Cole in The Tomorrow People.

She has also been a part of several other notable movies and TV shows, including To Have & to Hold, NetForce, Ladies Man, Odd Girl Out, Walkout, Ghost Whisperer, Unsupervised, The Remaining, 23 Blast, Spare Parts, Machete Kills, The Clockwork GirlT, Wicked Blood, Mighty Oak and many more.

She is currently married to actor Carlos PenaVega and has three children. In recent years, she has been a pivotal part of several Hallmark movies like Taking A Shot At Love, Love in the Limelight, Paris Proposal, and Never Too Late to Celebrate.

2) Daryl Sabara as Juni Cortez

Actor Daryl Sabara, 31, portrayed one of the prime characters Juni Cortez in the 2001 original movie. Juni Cortez is the brother of Carmen Cortez.

Daryl Sabara is well-known for playing the role of Hero Boy in The Polar Express, Benjamin Fielder in Keeping Up with the Steins, Nathan in Normal Adolescent Behavior, Wesley Rhoades in Halloween, Lars in The Green Inferno and Leslie in Resident Advisors.

He has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series like World's Greatest Dad, April Showers, A Christmas Carol, Machete, Blacktino, Teen Lust, Ben 10 Versus The Universe: The Movie, Roswell, Will & Grace, What's New, Scooby-Doo?, Friends, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Avengers Assemble.

The actor is married to singer Meghan Trainor. The couple has two children together. In 2023, Daryl Sabara went to audition for the popular singing competition Australian Idol with his son.

3) Antonio Banderas as Gregorio Cortez

The Academy Award-nominated actor Antonio Banderas, 62, played the role of Gregorio Cortez, the father of Juni Cortez and Carmen Cortez in the original Spy Kids movie.

The actor is best known for portraying Sadec in Labyrinth of Passion, Ángel in Matador, Ricky in Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, Pedro Tercero García in The House of the Spirits, Alejandro Murrieta/Zorro in The Mask of Zorro, and Salvador Mallo in Pain and Glory.

Banderas has also been a part of many more well-known movies and a few other TV shows, including Beyond the Edge, If They Tell You I Fell, Desperado, Four Rooms, Assassins, Never Talk to Strangers, Two Much, Evita, The 13th Warrior, The White River Kid, Play It to the Bone, The Body, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Genius and many more.

He recently played the role of Renaldo in 2023's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Some of his upcoming movies include Paddington in Peru, The Monster of Florence, and Clean Up Crew.

4) Carla Gugino as Ingrid Cortez

Renowned actress Carla Gugino, 51, portrayed the role of Ingrid Cortez, the mother of Juni and Carmen in the original Spy Kids movie.

The actress is best known for her amazing portrayal of the characters Rebecca Hutman in Night at the Museum, Det. Karen Corelli in Righteous Kill, Laurie Roberts in American Gangster, Sally Jupiter in Watchmen, Dr. Alex Friedman in Race to Witch Mountain, and Jessie Burlingame in Gerald's Game.

Carla Gugino has also been a part of several other well-known movies and TV series, including Political Animals, New Girl, Wayward Pines, The Brink, Roadies, A Season for Miracles, Falcon Crest, The Space Between Us, Mr. Popper's Penguins, New Year's Eve, Man of Steel and more.

Recently, she came under the limelight for playing different roles in the Netflix series, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.

Other actors on the cast list of the original 2001 Spy Kids movie entail Danny Trejo as Isador "Machete" Cortez, Alan Cumming as Fegan Floop, Cheech Marin as Felix Gumm, Teri Hatcher as Ms. Gradenko, Tony Shalhoub as Alexander Minion and Robert Patrick as Mr. Lisp.

The upcoming Netflix spy thriller comedy movie stars Everly Carganilla, Gina Rodriguez, Connor Esterson and Zachary Levi, Billy Magnussen, and Fabiola Andujar, among others. It will be interesting to see how the reboot movie with the new cast members will turn out.

Viewers can watch Spy Kids: Armageddon, which will debut on September 22, 2023, on Netflix.