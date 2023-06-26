New Hallmark movies releasing in July 2023

Hallmark movies are the best kind of guilty pleasure. The wholesome stories, lovable characters, and blissful happy endings combine to make a heart-warming viewing experience that is hard to replicate. One area where Hallmark movies really excel is during holidays, especially the movies with Christmas themes. Given that it is nowhere near the end of the year, Hallmark movie fans were looking at the long wait until Hallmark announced its "Christmas in July" lineup.

Fans of Christmas Hallmark movies can catch all their favorites starting July 1, 2023. In addition to old favorites, Hallmark will be airing new Christmas-themed movies as well. However, movie lovers don't only have Christmas movies to look forward to, Hallmark will also be releasing two more movies with interesting plots that won't be related to the holidays.

A Royal Christmas Crush and 3 new Hallmark movies that you should add to your July 2023 watchlist

1) A Royal Christmas Crush (July 8, 2023)

Can you imagine watching the blooming romance of an on-screen couple who are actually dating in real life? Well, that is exactly what the audience will witness in this upcoming Hallmark movie. This Christmas-themed movie stars Kate Cassidy and Stephen Huszar who recently confirmed their relationship via social media.

Cassidy plays the role of Ava, who gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work at the Royal Ice Hotel. Of course, romance isn't far when she meets the most important guest staying at the reputed hotel - the Royal Prince, played by Huszar.

Ever too often, movie lovers find themselves shipping their favorite on-screen couples. Since the leads in this movie are already together in real life, viewers will be looking forward to seeing electric chemistry between their on-screen characters.

2) Take Me Back for Christmas (July 15, 2023)

This Hallmark movie follows Renee, played by Vanessa Lengies, who gets an unbelievable Christmas wish. She is suddenly able to live the life that she has always dreamed of, but there is one problem. Her new life doesn't include the person she loves - her husband, Aaron, played by Corey Sevier. Now, she must find a way to make him fall in love with her before Christmas Eve.

Renee has to win back her husband before time runs out (Image via Hallmark)

The context is really interesting, and it would be fun to watch how Renee wins Aaron's affections. Viewers will be hoping for plenty of light-hearted humor and cute moments between the lead couple.

3) A Lifelong Love (July 21, 2023)

In this Hallmark movie, Andrea Brooks dons the role of Annika who finds out about her grandfather's lost love. She is intrigued and makes it her mission to find the person who may be able to bring back love into her grandfather's life. However, given as they lost touch many years ago, it will not be an easy task. Annika will need help. So, she ends up working together with her college sweetheart Ryan, played by Patch May.

The premise is already emotional and romantic. However, what makes it even better is that viewers will be able to follow two love stories - one of Annika's grandfather and his lost love, and the other blooming between Annika and Ryan as they spend more and more time together.

While this may not be a holiday-themed Hallmark movie but the exciting premise still promises a great viewing experience that you should not miss out on.

4) Aloha Heart (July 29, 2023)

This is another Hallmark movie releasing next month that will not be holiday themed. It stars Taylor Cole and Kanoa Goo in the lead roles. The story focuses on Taylor, who plays a conservationist. She travels to Hawaii for a friend's wedding and is looking forward to spending some relaxing time.

Taylor builds a special relationship with the new hotel manager (Image via Hallmark)

But fate has other plans for her. She has to led a hand in the wedding prep and also finds ways to help the new hotel manager make changes to his family hotel.

It seems like Taylor will get involved in much more than she signed up for when she made her way to Hawaii for the wedding. However, if "true love" is on the horizon, then who can complain?

If you are looking to add some romantic movies to your July 2023 watchlist, then look no further than these Hallmark movies that offer adorable on-screen couples and wholesome romances that will bring a smile to your face.

Poll : 0 votes