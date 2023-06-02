Wedding Season on Hallmark: Cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's new romantic drama film, Wedding Season, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The film tells the story of a young woman who's been on bridesmaid duty for her friends. However, she doesn't have a date and decides to pair up with a charming photographer. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Hallmark Channel:

''Journalist Trish is on back-to-back bridesmaid duty for her three best friends. Finding herself without a date, she pairs up with photographer Ryan, the brother of her best friend.''

The film features Stephanie Bennett in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting characters. It is helmed by David Weaver and written by Samantha Chase.

Wedding Season cast list: Stephanie Bennett and others to star in new romantic drama film

1) Stephanie Bennett as Trish Paterson

Stephanie Bennett stars in the lead role as Trish Paterson in Hallmark's Wedding Season. Bennett is a lively young woman who's been involved in bridesmaid duties for her best friends. However, she does feel slightly lonely since she doesn't have a date and decides to pair up with her best friend's brother.

Trish is the protagonist of the film and the story is told from her persepctive. Bennett looks impressive in the movie's trailer, promising to deliver a memorable performance. Her other notable acting credits include Christmas Class Reunion, Listen Out For Love, and Secrets in the Wildnerness, to name a few.

2) Casey Deidrick as Ryan

Casey Deidrick dons the role of Ryan in the new Hallmark romantic drama film. Ryan is a charming and charismatic photographer who pairs up with Trish as his date. Deidrick looks quite impressive in the film's trailer and viewers can expect him to deliver a fine performance in the film.

His sizzling onscreen chemistry with Stephanie Bennett is one of the defining elements of the movie. Apart from Wedding Season, Deidrick has appeared in A Very Merry Bridesmaid, In the Dark, and A Midsummer's Nightmare, among many more.

3) Francesca Bianchi as Laurel

Francesca Bianchi essays the character of Laurel in Wedding Season. Apart from that, more details regarding her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect her to play a key role in the story.

Francesca Bianchi is know for her performances in The Professional Bridesmaid, Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After, Burns Point, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also features several others in key supporting/minor roles like:

Drew Henderson as Rod Flynn

Davin Tong as Kevin

Nathanael Vass as Sean

Jill Morrison as Carrie

Hallmark released the official preview for Wedding Season on May 23, 2023, and it offers a peek into the lead characters' relationship. They seem to be awkward at first but gradually start getting along well. Overall, the trailer maintains a lighthearted and romantic tone similar to Hallmark's other movies like A Winning Team, When Love Springs, and many more.

Don't forget to watch Wedding Season on Hallmark on Satuday, June 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

