Hallmark movie The Love Club: Sydney's Journey cast list explored

The Love Club: Sydney's Journey is a 2023 Hallmark movie starring Lily Gao as Sydney, a successful food blogger who still has feelings for her college boyfriend whom she hasn't seen in 10 years. The preview starts with Sydney running into her college boyfriend, Theo. This is when she learns that he has entered the Valentine 10k Run and decides to sign up for the run herself.

She also recruits the love club, a group of ladies who have made a vow to continually be there for one another as they go through romantic troubles. The preview shows Sydney training for the run and getting to know Theo again. It also shows the women of The Love Club supporting her as she goes through her journey.

The synopsis of the film, which is part of the much-loved Love Club series, reads:

"Former star track athlete, Sydney, is now a successful food blogger who still holds a flame for her college boyfriend whom she hasn't seen in ten years."

The Love Club: Sydney's Journey premieres on Hallmark Channel, on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

Lily Gao and more actors set to star in The Love Club: Sydney's Journey

Lily Gao as Sydney

Lily Gao is a Chinese-Canadian actress. She was born in Shanghai, China, on May 16, 1995. She moved to Canada with her family when she turned 10 years old. Gao graduated from the University of British Columbia with a degree in theatre.

She plays the lead character Sydney in The Love Club: Sydney's Journey. Gao began her acting career in the early 2010s. She has appeared in several television shows, including The Expanse, Second Jen, and Letterkenny. She has also appeared in several films, including Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and the 2023 video game Resident Evil 4.

Gao is much loved for her versatility and her ability to play a wide range of characters. She is also known for her strong work ethic and her dedication to her craft.

Jesse Hutch as Theo

Jesse Hutch was born in Alberta, Canada, on February 12, 1981. He is known for his roles in the television series American Dreams, About a Girl, Hellcats, Arrow, and Batwoman. He has also appeared in films such as Termination Point, Final Destination 3, and The Covenant.

Jesse Hutch plays the character Theo, Sydney's boyfriend in The Love Club: Sydney's Journey. Hutch began his acting career in the early 2000s. He made his television debut in the series Dark Angel. He then went on to appear in several other television shows, including Smallville, Taken, and Supernatural. In 2007, he landed the lead role in the series About a Girl, which ran for two seasons.

In 2010, Hutch guest-starred on the series Hellcats. He then went on to take on recurring roles in the series Arrow and Batwoman.

Supporting casts of The Love Club: Sydney's Journey

Here are the other cast members who are all set to star in the upcoming title:

Brittany Bristow as Nicole

Camille Stopps as Tara

Chantel Riley as Lauren

Sidney Leeder as Marla

Jeremy Walmsley as Byron

Asante Tracey as Mike

Gabriel Hudson as Waiter

The film was helmed by Jill Carter and written by Tanya Linton and Barbara Kymlicka. Carter is a talented director with a strong vision for her work. She is known for her ability to create visually stunning and emotionally resonant stories. She has directed episodes of several television shows, including Beauty & the Beast, Murdoch Mysteries, Private Eyes, and The Bold Type. The film was produced by Jill Carter and Barbara Kymlicka.

The Love Club: Sydney's Journey is set to be a heartwarming story about love, friendship, and second chances, and will premiere on May 27, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET.

