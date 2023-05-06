4 new Hallmark movies releasing in June 2023

There is a certain charm about Hallmark movies. From a greeting card company to a successful movie network, Hallmark has maintained a feel-good, wholesome image that fans can't get enough of. No doubt, Hallmark movies can be cheesy, and you are sure to find plenty of rom-com cliches, but they are also thoroughly entertaining and fun for the entire family to watch together.

A Hallmark movie is a perfect choice if you want to relax and enjoy a pleasant film that emphasizes true love, friendship, and family values. Although the network is known for its Christmas and Valentine's Day-themed films, its selection of summer films is also well worth seeing.

The network announced that in June 2023, they would be releasing four wedding-themed Hallmark movies that celebrate love and matrimony. That is not all; there are also a couple of mystery titles on the June schedule for fans who love suspense and plot twists.

4 Hallmark movies that should be on your June 2023 watchlist

1) The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango (June 2, 2023)

Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp play the lead roles in this Hallmark movie (Image via Hallmark)

This upcoming mystery movie stars Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp. Chabert has appeared in over 30 Hallmark movies and is a legend among fans.

In The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango, she will play the role of Detective Constance Bailey. Will Kemp plays Sebastian Moore, who helps Bailey solve a murder that happened in Malta. The premise is intriguing, and fans will love to see the chemistry between Chabert and Kemp.

2) Wedding Season (June 3, 2023)

This upcoming movie stars Stephanie Bennett and Casey Deidrick in the lead roles. Stephanie takes on the role of Trish, who is a bridesmaid for three of her best friends. At one of the weddings, she feels down and out. In her loneliness, she ends up making a rash decision involving her best friend’s brother, Ryan.

Both Stephanie and Casey have appeared in Hallmark movies in the past (Image via IMDb)

Fans of Hallmark movies know Stephanie from Christmas Class Reunion and The Nine Kittens of Christmas and Casey from A Very Merry Bridesmaid.

Although the concept of this upcoming movie is nothing new, it would be interesting to see how Hallmark takes this familiar concept and turns it into something fresh and engaging that makes the audience laugh and emotional at the same time. A feat that Hallmark movies have successfully achieved time and again.

3) Love’s Greek to Me (June 10, 2023)

If you are a fan of Hallmark movies that transport you to magical locations, Love’s Greek to Me is for you.

Starring Torrey DeVitto and Giannis Tsimitselis, the story of this movie is set in Greece. Torrey plays the role of Ilana, who travels to Santorini with her Greek boyfriend Mike (Giannis) to attend his sister’s wedding. During their time there, Mike proposes to Ilana, much to the delight of his mom, Athena.

The story of this Hallmark movie starring Torrey and Giannis is set in Greece (Image via Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, Giannis Tsimitselis Facebook)

Fans know Torrey from Rip in Time, but Giannis is a new face for Hallmark movie fans. Given the synopsis, it is easy to assume that this movie would focus on marriage and family dynamics. Since Mike's mom is over-enthusiastic about the proposal, it would likely lead to some hilarious moments between the couple.

4) Make Me a Match (June 24, 2023)

Starring Rushi Kota and Eva Bourne, this Hallmark movie will likely focus on dating and romance. Eva plays Vivi, who works for a matchmaking dating app that is not having much success. She hires Raina, an Indian matchmaker, to help her with much-needed advice to improve the business. But things start to get interesting when Vivi meets Raina’s son, Bhumesh (Rushi).

Hallmark movie fans will be excited to see the chemistry between the movie's lead actors, Rushi and Eva (Image via Rushi Kota Facebook, IMDb)

Eva has appeared in Hallmark movies in the past, such as When Calls the Heart and Garage Sale Mysteries, while Rushi is most known for his role in the popular TV show, Never Have I Ever.

From the summary, it is evident that the Hallmark movie will delve into finding love in the most unexpected places. The setting seems interesting and relatable, and fans will look forward to how the main characters bond with one another as the story progresses.

If you are looking for enjoyable summer movies, then be sure to check out these four interesting Hallmark movies releasing in June 2023.

Poll : 0 votes