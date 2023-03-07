“It wasn’t just a romance drama.”: Jung Kyung-ho dishes on Crash Course in Romance

The blockbuster K-drama Crash Course in Romance ended on a high note after becoming a global sensation. The star of the show, Jung Kyung-do, sat down for an interview, in which he dished on his experience with the show and working with Jeon Do-yeon.

According to the actor, categorizing the show in a single genre of romance is limiting as it has elements of bittersweetness to it which needs to be acknowledged.

Working for the show was easy for Jung Kyung-do because of his prior experience with romantic K-dramas, particularly in Hospital Playlist. The actor said:

“It wasn’t just a romance drama. The genre suddenly changes in the middle to fit the drama’s description of bittersweet [romance]. Since I had done intense romance in my previous project ‘Hospital Playlist,’ I didn’t have big pressure about doing romance with Jeon Do-yeon. I was happy to be with Jeon Do-yeon, and I filmed with great excitement.”

An unconventional love tale is told in the show Crash Course in Romance. Nam Haeng-sun, a former national athlete who now runs her own side dish store, is the show’s protagonist.

She meets Choi Chi-yeol, an ace instructor in Korea's top private school field, and their relationship develops from there. Born out of the collision of the lives of two people who couldn't be more dissimilar to one another in personality, it is an anticipated and refreshing love story.

“I wondered if this is what a ‘successful’ fan might feel”: Jung Kyung-ho dishes on working Jeon Do-yeon in Crash Course in Romance

Netflix’s latest romantic comedy, K-drama Crash Course in Romance, has become a global favorite. With its seasoned cast and unique storyline, the show resonated with thousands of viewers.

Playing the role of male lead Choi Chi-yeol is Jung Kyung-ho, and starring opposite him as Nam Haeng-sun is Jeon Do-yeon.

Spilling on his experience working with the critically acclaimed actress Jeon Do-yeon, the Prison Playbook star was all praise. The actor remarked that the versatility of Doo-yeon and her exceptional acting skills made it impossible for any actor to be a misfit opposite her.

He noted that he shared multiple memorable moments as the male lead in the role of the romantic interest of Jeon Do-yeon, which was like a dream he had since his youth when he was a big fan of the actress. Elaborating, he said:

“I am saying this carefully, but there is no male actor who does not fit Jeon Do-yeon. No matter who acts with Jeon Do-yeon, it would be absurd to say that they are not a good match. I also had many glorious moments while acting together [with Jeon Do-yeon]."

Continuing:

"I pretended that I wasn’t [too excited] to be filming a romance drama with someone I’d been seeing [acting on television] since I was young, but I went to the director and secretly told him that I was happy and feeling successful. I wondered if this is what a ‘successful’ fan might feel.”

The final episode of Crash Course in Romance aired on March 5.

