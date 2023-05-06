3 new Hallmark movies premiering in May 2023

Hallmark has truly hallmarked the genre of positivity and happiness through their movies. The network has long been known for its Christmas and romance movies that everyone can watch with their families. However, that is not to say that Christmas is the only time for such movies.

May will have tons of films from Hallmark to look forward to. From When Love Springs, a swoon-worthy romantic comedy, to Dream Moms, which is about a second chance at one’s passions, the movies will have the classic Hallmark flavor to them, making them ideal for a comfort watch.

Hallmark also has plans to detour from their usual route and include a mystery movie series, The Jane Mysteries, where the heroine solves many lost cases with a detective called John Cameron.

Top 3 new Hallmark movies to look forward to in May 2023

1) When Love Springs

It is one of the most anticipated Hallmark romances of May 2023. The movie will follow Rory Richards, who arrives at a Bed and Breakfast on Lilac Lake to witness her parents’ vow renewal at a place where they first met.

However, she encounters a pitfall when she runs into an ex who left her heartbroken. In a classic Hallmark turn of events, Rory latches on to the future owner of the Bed & Breakfast, Noah, convincing him to pretend to be her boyfriend in exchange for her PR expertise to impress a travel blogger.

What Rory does not know yet is that Noah’s Bed and Breakfast is failing, and his father wants to sell the place. However, he is unwilling to give up and let go so easily. He wants to revamp the whole establishment and attract more customers with the help of Rory. However, while doing so, their fake love blossoms in a Hallmark signature style and takes a turn toward real feelings.

Hallmark Channel @hallmarkchannel A getaway at a B&B becomes a tangled love triangle in #WhenLoveSprings starring @RhiannonMFish and @jimmyjamesoh! Tune in to the all new movie May 6 at 8/7c! A getaway at a B&B becomes a tangled love triangle in #WhenLoveSprings starring @RhiannonMFish and @jimmyjamesoh! Tune in to the all new movie May 6 at 8/7c! https://t.co/dYm49sLAyR

The movie will premiere on May 6 at 8 pm ET/PT.

The cast includes Rhiannon Fish as Rory and James O’Halloran as Noah. It will also have Renee Herbert, Erin Connor, Steve Nation, etc.

2) Dream Moms

This movie is a classic wish-fulfillment feel-good one that Hallmark is known for. It follows Danielle and Claire, who have dreamed of making it to Broadway since they were young. Claire had dreams of being a dancer, while Danielle was working on her dreams to level up from being an off-Broadway performer and backup singer to stepping into the limelight.

However, after many rejections, they decided to move on with their lives. Now, Danielle is a wife to successful lawyer Mark, and a mother who is helping her little girl achieve her dreams of being a ballerina at the New York City Ballet. Claire is now a single mom with two sons and works as a bookkeeper.

Their dreams were somewhat put on hold by the trials and tribulations of life until Danielle’s brother RJ observes one of Claire’s techniques and is impressed by the same. With his belief that they can do something big, he puts them on a national television contest that would be huge for their career and a chance to reclaim their dreams.

Slowly, while preparing for the competition, Danielle and Claire realized that they were still passionate about their dreams, even though they had stopped prioritizing them for a long time. In classic Hallmark fashion, they do have conflicts while preparing for the competition, but they work hard and, with the support of family and friends, overcome everything and seize the day.

The movie comes to the channel on May 13 at 8 pm ET/PT. The movie will have Tamera Mowry-Housley as Danielle Smith and Chelsea Hobbs as Claire Ryan. Other than that, there will be Roger Cross, Andrew J. Hampton, and Siera Staples in the main roles.

3) Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance

This movie follows Lauren, who is really excited when a set of Anasazi wedding vases are donated and landed at the Denver Museum of Natural History. However, there is trouble in paradise when she learns the grandnephew of the benefactor, Grady Hollingston, wants to contest the donation and not let go of such valuable family heirlooms.

When Lauren notices the vases closely, she realizes that it is a four-piece set, but with the fourth vase missing. She wants to find the fourth one to return it to its rightful place, which is the Pueblo Nation. At the park, she comes across a native Puebloan, Adam Proudstar, who is skeptical at first but decides to help her anyway. In a classic turn of events, feelings begin to blossom between them.

However, it gets known that Grady has been conducting his own searches so far and is close by to them. A family secret then unexpectedly comes to the fore, and it seems all is not lost.

Hallmark Enthusiast 🌸💐🌺🌻🌷🌼🎄 @PinkSunsetxo Love In Zion National: A National Park Romance starring Cindy Busby and David Gridley gets its movie poster. Premiering Saturday May 20th on Hallmark 🏔⛰🏕 Love In Zion National: A National Park Romance starring Cindy Busby and David Gridley gets its movie poster. Premiering Saturday May 20th on Hallmark 🏔⛰🏕 https://t.co/TdwfRDo5NV

The film will premiere on May 20 at 8 pm ET/PT. The cast will have Cindy Busby as Lauren and David Gridley as Adam. Other than them, it will include Raquel Gardner, Michelle Murphy, and Bourke Floyd.

Hallmark movies are fun to watch and give their audience butterflies in their stomach with their classic romances. Audiences can tune in to the Hallmark channel in May to enjoy these titles with their family.

Poll : 0 votes