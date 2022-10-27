4 upcoming Hallmark mystery movies releasing on HMM in November 2022

Everyone is preparing for Christmas now that November is only a few days away. And, what better way to celebrate the holidays than with a Hallmark movie? Hallmark is well-known for its themed new and upbeat Christmas productions, and its 2022 lineup includes a mix of exclusive and new titles that will premiere in October, November, and December.

Hallmark's Movies & Mysteries channel has begun holiday celebrations under their Miracles of Christmas programming event on October 22, 2022, with the release of one new title each week on Saturday until the week of Christmas. Following the October releases of We Need a Little Christmas and Christmas Bedtime Stories, the channel will premiere four new original movies in November.

If you can't wait any longer to get into the Christmas spirit, these movies are for you. Let's find out more about these holiday films that will air on the channel next month.

A Maple Valley Christmas, Long Lost Christmas and more - 4 upcoming Miracles of Christmas titles set to release on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in November 2022

1) A Maple Valley Christmas

When to watch - Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 9pm ET

A Maple Valley Christmas is an upcoming Christmas themed romance drama from Hallmark. The movie is set to release on Hallmark's Movies & Mysteries channel under their Miracles of Christmas banner on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The film, directed by Paul Ziller and written by Joie Botkin, is based on Jerry Todt's novel of the same name. It stars Peyton List and Andrew Walker as leads.

A still from A Maple Valley Christmas (Image via Hallmark)

A Maple Valley Christmas tells the story of the Holden family who have been ranchers on their Maple Valley farm for over a century. The movie's official synposis reads:

"Rancher Erica has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants."

The film follows Erica and Aaron's growing bond as she considers the offers and opportunities that await her, with Aaron realizing that not everything can be marked with a price.

2) Our Italian Christmas Memories

Our Italian Christmas Memories (Image via Hallmark)

When to watch - Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 9pm ET

Our Italian Christmas Memories is the second film to be released on Hallmark's Movies & Mysteries channel for their Christmas themed programming event. The heartwarming family drama, directed by Catherine Cyran, and starring Sarah Power and Beau Bridges, revolves around the holiday spirit of Christmas.

Our Italian Christmas Memories focuses around the Colucci family, who have gathered to celebrate the Christmas holiday. With their grandfather suffering from severe dementia, his grandchildren have decided to help him jog his memory by recreating his late wife's special homemade sugo sauce in the hopes of bringing back fond memories.

3) Long Lost Christmas

When to watch - Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9pm ET

Long Lost Christmas is the third movie from Hallmark's Miracles of Christmas banner. The film, directed by Michael Robison, is based on Joan Kilby's novel of the same name. It stars Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres in the lead roles.

Long Lost Christmas follows Hayley Stevens in her quest to reunite her mother with her estranged family. Hayley decides to conceal her true identity after finding her uncle in order to get to know him better. Meanwhile, she falls for his handsome business partner, Blake Dennison, who, after initially being skeptical of Hayley, eventually falls in love with her.

4) Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas

When to watch - Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 9pm ET

The fifth installment of Hallmark's popular Christmas film franchise, Time to Come Home for Christmas, based on Blake Shelton's song, Time for Me to Come Home, is set to be released on November, 26, 2022. The title will be released as part of the Miracles of Christmas event in the last week of November, with Shelton serving as executive producer. The movie stars Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes, and Tenille Townes in lead roles.

A still from Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas (Image via Hallmark)

With Christmas around the corner, Elizabeth Athens receives a voicemail from an unknown number. The man on the other end makes a final plea to the woman he loves to give him a second chance. Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas is a love story set against the holiday spirit.

Poll : 0 votes