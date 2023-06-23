Hallmark's Make Me a Match cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's new romantic drama film, Make Me a Match, is all set to premiere on the channel this Saturday, June 24. The film centers around a young woman who seeks the help of an Indian matchmaker to help her find true love. However, things soon take a dramatic turn as romance blossoms between her and the matchmaker's son. Here's Hallmark's official synopsis of the film:

''Vivi enlists the help of an Indian Matchmaker, Raina, to change her fate in love. However, Raina's son Boom just might be the change Vivi needed all along.''

Make Me a Match stars Eva Bourne and Rushi Kota in the lead roles, alongside various others essaying significant supporting characters. The movie is directed by Heather Hawthorne Doyle from a script penned by Nikhil S. Jayaram.

Hallmark's About Me a Match cast list: Eva Bourne and others to feature in new romantic drama film

1) Eva Bourne as Vivi

Eva Bourne stars in the lead role as Vivi in Hallmark's Make Me a Match. Vivi is a young and charming woman who's looking to find the love of her life. She hires an Indian matchmaker to find her a partner, which changes her life forever. It'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the film.

Eva Bourne looks stunning in the film's preview, promising to deliver an impressive performance in the movie. Her other notable acting credits include Garage Sale Mysteries: Searched & Seized, The Girl in the Photographs, and When Calls the Heart, to name a few.

2) Rushi Kota as Boom

Actor Rushi Kota essays the role of Boom in the new Hallmark romantic drama film, who is the son of the matchmaker that Vivi hired. Based on the synopsis, it seems like she'd fall in love with him.

The two lead actors share impeccable onscreen chemistry and it'll be interesting to see how their love story unfolds in the movie. Rushi Kota has previously starred in Useless Humans, Never Have I Ever, Extant, and many more.

3) Rekha Sharma as Raina

Rekha Sharma dons the role of Raina in Make Me a Match, who is a matchmaker hired by Vivi. Not many other details pertaining to Raina's character are known at this point, but fans can look forward to her playing an important role in the story. Rekha Sharma is well known for her performances in Yellowjackets, My Father, My Kidnapper, and Mystery 101: Playing Dead, among many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the movie also stars numerous others playing pivotal supporting/minor roles, including:

Rahat Saini as Neela

Moheb Jindran as Venky

Sophia Biling as Venky's daughter

Lynda Boyd as Janice

The official preview for Make Me a Match was released by Hallmark on June 16, which offers a glimpse of the various intriguing events set to unfold in the new movie.

The two lead actors' chemistry defines the tone of the movie, and viewers can expect a charming and emotional romantic drama similar in tone to Hallmark's other films like The Wedding Contract and A Winning Team.

Catch Make Me a Match on Hallmark Channel this Saturday, June 24, at 8:00 pm ET.

