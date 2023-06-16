The Wedding Contract on Hallmark: Cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's new romantic drama film, The Wedding Contract, is all set to premiere on the channel on Saturday, June 17, 2023. The film centers around a couple who are excited to get married. However, things take a dramatic turn after their mothers meet. Hallmark's official synopsis of the film reads:

''Rebecca, a teacher, and Adam, an ad executive are excited to plan their Jewish wedding, but their wedding and future are put into jeopardy when Adam lands a new ad campaign, and their mothers meet.''

The movie stars Becca Tobin in the lead role, along with numerous others playing important supporting characters. It is helmed by Peter DeLuise, with the script penned by Karen Berger.

Hallmark's The Wedding Contract cast list: Becca Tobin and others to star in new romantic drama

1) Becca Tobin as Rebecca

Becca Tobin stars in the lead role as Rebecca in Hallmark's The Wedding Contract. She's a teacher who's quite excited about getting married to the love of her life. However, things don't go as planned after the couple's mothers end up meeting, thanks to an ad campaign launched by her fiance.

Tobin looks charming and impressive in the film's trailer, perfectly capturing her character's innocence and charm with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the film.

Her other notable acting credits include Turner & Hooch, Sister of the Bride, Christmas Is You, and A Song for Christmas, to name a few.

2) Jake Epstein as Adam

Jake Epstein dons the role of Adam in the new romantic drama film. He is set to marry Rebecca, but just before their marriage, he begins an ad campaign that leads to the couple's mothers meeting up. This causes absolute mayhem as their plans are now disrupted.

Jake Epstein looks brilliant in the trailer and shares stunning onscreen chemistry with his co-star Becca Tobin. He's well-known for his performances in What We Do for Love, Candy Cane Candidate, Christmas at Maple Creek, and many more.

3) Laura Soltis as Adam's mother

Laura Soltis essays the character of Adam's mother in The Wedding Contract. Adam and Rebecca's mothers meet prior to the couple's wedding, which causes absolute mayhem.

Their equation plays a key role in the lead characters' love story. Apart from that, more specific details pertaining to Soltis' character are not known at this point.

Laura Soltis has previously appeared in numerous other movies and TV shows like Virgin River, Romance In Style, Autumn in the City, and Lights, Camera, Christmas!, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also features various others playing key supporting/minor roles. These include:

David Kaye as Elliot

Michael Benyaer as Rabbi Solomon

Nicole Major as Vanessa

Barry W. Levy as Rebecca's Father

Linda Minard as Marion

Morgana Wyllie as Hannah

Colleen Wheeler as Sadie

Hallmark dropped the official preview for The Wedding Contract on June 2, 2023, and it offers a peek into the lead couple's wedding preparations and depicts how things get chaotic, thanks to their respective mothers' involvement. Viewers can expect a hilarious romantic comedy similar in tone to other Hallmark dramas.

Don't miss The Wedding Contract on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

