5 must-watch miniseries you should watch on Netflix 

Netflix hasn't disappointed subscribers when it comes to must-watch miniseries. The platform releases new, interesting titles every month, and the variety of genres ensures that there is something for everyone.

Given that miniseries are usually shorter than normal shows with multiple seasons, it is easier for viewers with busy schedules to indulge in a new story without waiting for several weeks to find out how it ends. Unsurprisingly, Netflix has plenty of options, however, some rank higher on the binge-worthy list than others.

The Spy, Midnight Mass, and 3 other must-watch miniseries that will keep you hooked for hours

1) Black Earth Rising (2018)

Directed by Hugo Blick, this must-watch miniseries tackles serious issues of race, integrity, justice, and more. Michaela Coel dons the role of Kate Ashby. Born in Rwanda, Kate was raised by her adoptive mother, Eve, who is a British prosecutor. When Eve takes a case involving an African militia leader, their lives are turned upside down.

This must-watch miniseries has everything you could ask for in a thriller - a strong, compelling narrative, plenty of shocking twists and turns, and stunning performances by the cast that help keep the audience invested in the story.

2) The Spy (2019)

Comprising only six episodes, this must-watch miniseries features Sacha Baron Cohen in the lead. Fans of the actor know him as Ali G, Admiral General Aladeen or any of the other comical characters that he has created over the years. However, in this miniseries, his character is much more serious and complex. He plays the role of Eli Cohen, a Mossad spy.

Inspired by real events, this miniseries is set in the past, before the Six-Day War between Israel and Syria, in 1967. The narrative is well-paced, and Cohen delivers a stunning performance. If you are fond of spies and espionage, then this is the series you should watch.

3) Midnight Mass (2021)

Directed by Mike Flanagan, this is a must-watch miniseries for those who enjoy narratives with plenty of thrills and chills. The story focuses on the people living in an isolated island where the arrival of an enigmatic priest leads to strange events. Zach Gilford plays the role of Riley Flynn who returns home after spending time in prison, and Hamish Linklater dons the role of Father Paul Hill, St. Patrick's Church's mysterious new priest.

The mood is dark and unsettling, perfect for those who enjoy unpredictable narratives with plenty of surprising revelations. The biggest highlight is the stunning performance by Linklater who knows what it takes to draw the viewer in, and keeps them hooked till the very end.

4) Stay Close (2021)

Mystery lovers need no introduction to the world of Harlen Coben. Coben is one of the most well-known thriller authors, and during the past few years, his work has been adapted numerous times. This must-watch miniseries is also based on one of his novels, which was released in 2012.

The story focuses on a missing persons case that links to a long-forgotten cold case. Detective Michael Broome's (James Nesbitt) investigation rekindles old wounds and secrets for a suburban mom named Megan (Cush Jumbo) with a murky past, and a photojournalist, Ray (Richard Armitage) who is being unable to get over the disappearance of his girlfriend.

If you are a Harlen Coben fan, then this must-watch miniseries definitely belongs on your watchlist. If haven't watched any of Coben's other adaptations, then this is a good place to start.

5) From Scratch (2022)

Zoe Saldaña has become one of the most sought actors in Hollywood. Her work in the Avatar film series and Marvel movies is proof that not only is she talented, but also extremely versatile. This must-watch miniseries stars her alongside Italian actor, Eugenio Mastrandrea.

The story revolves around the love story beween an artist from Texas and a chef in Italy. Their relationship has challenges, but they still manage to make it work by relying on each other. Heartfelt and realistic, this must-watch miniseries reminds viewers how relationships need constant work, and that with the right support, one can accomplish even what seems impossible at first.

These must-watch miniseries are not only engaging and entertaining but also brief enough to be easily binge-watched over the course of one weekend for fans who don't have the time or energy to watch TV shows spanning numerous seasons.