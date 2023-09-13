The Fall of the House of Usher first trailer gives a glimpse into Edgar Allan Poe's dark world

The Fall of the House of Usher is the latest offering from the horror director Mike Flanagan. The director’s latest venture is set to be released on October 12, 2023, and is based on a short story of the same name by Edgar Allan Poe.

The first trailer for the upcoming series was released on Netflix’s YouTube channel on September 12, 2023, and created quite the buzz. The trailer provides a glimpse into the ominous world created by Flanagan for the upcoming series and has the potential to keep viewers glued to the edge of their seats.

Mike Flanagan is renowned for adhering to his own narrative interpretation, placing a particular book’s accuracy second. This is evident in his films Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep, both based on Stephen King’s novels. It remains to be seen how Falangan has adapted the work of the famous author Edgar Allan Poe in his upcoming series on Netflix.

The Fall of the House of Usher - What the trailer tells us about the story based on Edgar Allan Poe’s book

The trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher released by Netflix, offers a good glimpse into what viewers can expect from the series. A dark and gritty undertone with an air of suspense underlies the whole trailer. Very keen observers and Edgar Allan Poe fans will notice a blackbird in the first few seconds, which might be an easter egg reference to one of Poe’s famous works, The Raven.

Edgar Allan Poe’s short story, The Fall of the House of Usher, one of his most well-known works, was first published in 1839. The narrator comes to his boyhood buddy Roderick Usher’s dilapidated ancestral home. Roderick is convinced he will soon pass away. However, the series deviates from the story in many ways, as explored in the trailer.

The trailer shows Carla Gugino as a mysterious character, Verna. Gugino’s role, a “shape-shifting demon,” is a prominent part of the trailer, appearing to haunt many of the characters set to appear in the series.

The Fall of the House of Usher centers on the Usher siblings, Roderick (played by Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline (played by Mary McDonnell), who run Fortunato Pharmaceuticals. The Usher family has built up a combined empire of riches, prestige, and power, but at a price.

As heirs from the dynasty start passing away at the hands of an enigmatic woman from their youth, the family’s murky, dark past appears to come to light. The first trailer gives viewers a preview of the horrifying murders that will seemingly take place, committed by a spectral woman who has a grudge against the family for something that happened when they were kids.

In addition to creating the show, Flanagan also shares the role of director with Michael Fimognari, directing four episodes each. Along with Fimognari and Emmy Grinwis, executive producers for the film include Flanagan and Trevor Macy under their Intrepid Pictures company.

The Fall of the House of Usher - Cast

A few names have become a staple in each of Mike Flanagan’s works. Along with Greenwood and McDonnell, The Fall of the House of Usher cast includes actors like Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, and Henry Thomas, who have previously appeared in Flanagan’s works. The cast also features Mark Hamill (of Star Wars fame), along with Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, and Rahul Kohli, among others.

Stay tuned for this exciting and thrilling adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s famous work set to be released only on Netflix on October 12, 2023.