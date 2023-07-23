Who is Joel Embiid's wife Anne de Paula? Knowing more about Sixers superstar's recent marriage 

Joel Embiid married longtime girlfriend Anne De Paula at the Hamptons on Saturday. Embiid and Paula had been with each other since 2018. They met through a mutual friend and started dating. The two fell in love quickly after some time of knowing each other.

Embiid and Paula welcomed their only child, Arthur Elijah, in September 2020. Embiid couldn't have capped off the end of his season in a better way. He is coming off his first MVP season, and it was only fitting for him to get married to the love of his life at this point.

Josh Reynolds @JoshReynolds24

pic.twitter.com/cyxZvqDCc6 Joel Embiid keeping it together during his MVP acceptance speech until he calls for his son, Arthur, who runs onto the court… Amazing. Hits all kinds of different.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans knew about Joel Embiid's love interest in Anne De Paula, but they don't know much about her. So who is Anne De Paula? De Paula, 28, a Brazilian model. She was born in Rio de Janeiro on March 31st, 1995. De Paula's modeling career took off gradually. Her first prime gig came with Sports Illustrated as a swimsuit model in 2018.

Just like Embiid, she's also heavily passionate about soccer and even used to play the sport as a goalkeeper. That was one of the common things between the couple, along with them knowing French.

Joel Embiid and Anne De Paula tie the knot in a beautiful ceremony at Hamptons with friends and family

Joel Embiid and Anne De Paula's romantic relationship, which initially started as a friendship, led to their marriage. The couple seemed destined to be together with how things have played out in their five-year-long relationship thus far.

Embiid's family from Cameroon and De Paula's from Brazil were at the wedding along with their close friends. The former's Philadelphia 76ers teammates Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, De'Anthony Melton and Georges Niang also attended the ceremony.

The couple seemed excited to start this new chapter, leaving no stone unturned while celebrating their special day. They danced to Brian McKnight's "We At One" while Embiid sang rapper Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" song with the singer on a FaceTime call.

Anne De Paula has been by Joel Embiid's side during some of his toughest moments in the NBA. That includes the heartbreaking loss against Toronto in Game 7 of the 2019 conference semis and the repeated failures of not getting past the conference semis until now.

Embiid also had her by his side after finishing second in the MVP race for two consecutive seasons in 2021 and 2022. De Paula has been supportive of his career during their relationship. Embiid will hope his marriage brings some luck this year, and he can lead the Sixers to a deep playoff push.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!