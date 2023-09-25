10 major plot points in the Destiny 2 Light vs Darkness saga

The Light vs Darkness saga is almost at an end in Destiny 2, which Bungie has been telling the players since the inception of Destiny. This extensive story consists of an epic conflict between the forces of Light and Dark. From the beginning of Destiny's campaign to the current Lightfall expansion in Destiny 2, this captivating story has taken Guardians on a journey showcasing their resilience, sacrifices, and relentless search for ways to take on the Darkness.

Whether you're a new light in Destiny 2 or a veteran in need of a refresher course regarding the lore, this article is for you. We will go through ten major plot points that shaped the narrative of the current storyline and will no doubt be influential in the upcoming expansion.

Black Heart, The Red War, and eight other major plot points in the Destiny 2 Light vs. Darkness saga

1) Heart within the Black Garden

After the Golden Age, humanity almost came to an end during the Collapse. During this time, Nezarec attacked the Sol System with the help of the Black Fleet. However, the Traveler stepped up and ended the Collapse by sacrificing itself. Although it successfully repelled the Black Fleet, Traveler took serious damage, which it couldn't heal by itself.

In the initial campaign of Destiny, Guardians went on a journey to investigate the reason behind Traveler's inability to heal the damage done by the Black Fleet during the Collapse. During this journey, they learned about the Black Heart within the Black Garden, which they destroyed by defeating the triumvirate of the Black Garden known as Sol Progeny.

2) Campaign of Crota

At some point in the Collapse, Crota and his brood of Hives came to the Sol System in order to pursue the Traveler and wipe out the human race altogether. After the Battle of Burning Lake, the Guardians launched an invasion against the Son of Oryx and his army of Hive. This attack backfired severely and resulted in the Great Disaster, as countless Guardians fell before Crota's Blades.

Decades later, when Crota's court started to prepare for his return to the physical realm, Eris guided the new Guardians to Crota's Oversoul Throne through the deepest pit of the Hellmouth. Unlike the previous invasions, the Guardians succeeded and permanently killed Crota in its own Throne World this time.

3) Death of the Taken King

After hearing of the death of his son, Oryx boarded his Dreadnaught and came to seek revenge alongside his Hive and Taken army. Once he landed in the rings of Saturn, Queen Mara Sov declared war against him with the forces of the Reefborn Awoken.

Although the Awoken force went toe to toe with the Oryx's army in this intense fight, they were unable to damage the Dreadnaught. This gave Oryx enough time to activate his Oversoul and release an enormous energy wave, destroying the whole Awoken fleet alongside his army.

Once the Guardian discovered the Oryx's presence in various places by investigating the Taken covens, they invaded his sanctum. Although the Oryx was nearly dead during this invasion, he managed to escape the battlefield only to die in the hands of the Guardian later, permanently.

4) The Red War

The Light vs Darkness epic saga in Destiny 2 continued with the Red War expansion. In this, the Cabal forces led by Dominus Ghaul launched an attack on the hometown of the Guardians. Dominus Ghaul managed to seize control of the Traveler using the Traveler Cage, which resulted in stripping away the power of Light from all the Guardians and leaving them powerless.

However, the Guardians eventually reassembled the Vanguard and took back the city from the hands of the Red Legion with the help of the power of Light from the Traveler's shard in Destiny 2.

5) Discovery of the Dreaming City

At some point after the Battle of Saturn between the Awoken and Oryx, the Taken King entered the Dreaming City via emergency self-gates, which the Techeuns opened.

There, he met the wish-granting Ahamkara, Riven, and used it to corrupt the Dreaming City. After Oryx's death, Riven manipulated Uldren Sov by posing as his sister and using him to unseal the Dreaming City in Destiny 2 after three years of the Taken War.

6) The Dark Secret Underneath the Moon

Eris Morn, a character known for her connection to the Moon's powers, stumbled upon something sinister buried deep beneath its surface. As a result, she released Nightmares onto the Moon, prompting Guardians to embark on a mission to banish these beings and confront the Lunar Pyramid, a structure with an unknown origin.

Inside the pyramid, a voice from the Darkness reached out to the guardian ghost, offering hope and salvation. However, later in the narrative, Eris stepped into the pyramid and approached the Veiled statue. Upon touching it, a new power started manifesting around her Ahamkara bone, introducing a new Darkness power in Destiny 2, Stasis.

7) Power of Stasis

With the arrival of Eramis, who leads a Fallen house on Europa, a new chilling power of Darkness called Stasis is also introduced in Destiny 2. Eramis granted this power to her followers to attack the city and its Guardians. In order to counter this situation, the Guardian embraced the ability of Darkness to protect the city.

Under the guidance of Elsie Bray, also known as the Exo Stranger, the Guardians embarked on a journey to comprehend and wield this newfound power. Although the Guardians swore to resist the power of Darkness, they had to use it to defeat Eramis in Destiny 2.

8) War against the Disciple of the Witness

A stunning revelation shook up the universe of Destiny 2 when the Hive, typically aligned with Darkness, suddenly acquired powers associated with the Light. Guardians embark on an investigation to uncover the truth behind Savathûn's manipulation of the Traveler.

It turned out that the cunning Witch Queen intended to relocate the Traveler into her Throne World by borrowing powers from a mysterious entity known as the Witness.

As the conflict against the Witness and its Disciples intensified, Guardians confronted Rhulk, the first of the Disciples of the Witness inside The Sunken Pyramid, and defeated him in the Vow of the Disciple Raid in Destiny 2.

9) Discovery of the Veil

Although the origin of the Veil is still unknown, it's safe to assume that it is as old as the Traveler. The predecessors of the Witness species first found this paracausal entity and tried to use it to reshape the universe. However, they failed to do so as Traveler fled from their planet.

Later, during the Collapse, Nezarec invaded the Titan with its Black Fleet and the Veil in his Pyramid. However, Savathûn killed him during this invasion and hid the Veil in Neptune, which Ishtar Collective later discovered.

In Destiny 2 Lightfall, the Guardians learned about the Veil's location from the final message from Rasputin. When Calus invaded Neomuna with his Shadow Legion and tried to create a link between the Veil and the Traveler, the Guardians stood in their way.

The Guardians fought valiantly against the forces of Witness but ultimately failed, resulting in Veil emitting an energy beam to open a portal on the Traveler in Destiny 2.

10) Creation of Witness

Despite fighting against Witness for many years, we never knew the origin or purpose behind its actions. However, in the Lightfall expansion of Destiny 2, a new cutscene revealed information regarding Witness, including its previous encounters with the Traveler and its true purpose in search of the Final Shape.

The predecessors of the Witness species were nomadic people wandering their desert homeworld and struggling for survival until they found the Traveler, which led to a Golden Age similar to Earth.

With the Traveler's/Garderners' help, this species left their nomadic lifestyle and built a civilization around the Traveler. Later, they realized that this unbridled power of Light not only can bend the laws of the universe and create life, but it can also lead them to utter destruction.

Despite living in paradise, they wanted to shape the garden. To do that, they tried to link the Veil to the Gardener and reshape reality, but the Gardener fled their world. As the Witness species already studied the Darkness and its power, they used its power to blend themselves into one being, the Witness itself.