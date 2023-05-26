Destiny 2 guide: How to easily complete Parting the Veil

Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep features a new mission called Parting the Veil. As part of this story, you’ll unlock the powerful legendary weapon Epochal Integration, which was teased in the art assets for the current expansion for the game but didn’t show up until the latest season.

If you’ve completed the Lightfall campaign and one other important mission, you can begin the Parting the Veil quest. It is a seven-part adventure and includes the Parting the Veil mission in Destiny 2, so you might have to devote a bit more time. You will, of course, have plenty of chances to blast through the Cabal forces.

How to complete Parting the Veil quest in Destiny 2

Here are the steps to complete the Parting the Veil quest:

Defeat Cabal in Neomuna for Vex tracking data.

Secure Vex data from Maya’s Retreat.

Acquire additional Vex data from the exterior of the Irkalla Complex.

Complete the mission Parting the Veil.

Meditate on your findings.

Read note.

Parting the Veil is a bit of a long quest, but it is worth completing. Frankly, it’s not very complicated by Destiny 2 standards, and it even grants a powerful weapon and a new Strand Aspect for your class.

Begin by defeating the Cabal forces for Vex Tracking data. Head to Zephyr Concourse and Ahimsa Park, where you can kill Cabal to get what you need for this Destiny 2 quest. To “acquire” Vex data, you have to clash against more enemies, but head to Maya’s Retreat first.

Go to Ahimsa Park. If you fast travel there, head towards the rock wall on the right. Otherwise, head left from Ahimsa Park in Destiny 2. Look for an inlet in the stone that you can travel through and then go straight until you travel over two bridges.

You will have to slaughter more enemies for this step of Parting the Veil. Instead of fighting the obvious ones ahead, climb the rock wall and enter a nearby cavern. Slay the Goblins here and get ready for more combat.

You’ll still have some more Vex to kill off. When you see a Harpy with a diamond over its head, you’ll have your next objective. Defeat her, and then you can head to the back of the cavern to extract the data from the artifact.

Guardians will then need to head to Irkalla Complex and the Esi Terminal. From there, go left and head straight to the door at the end of the path. If you see a graffiti mark on the right wall, you’ll know you’re in the right place for this Destiny 2 quest.

Go through the building and take a right onto a balcony. Make your way across the awnings, and you should be notified you’re in Irkalla Complex. Once you’re on the final awning, drop onto the green platform below and get into the nearby bar.

It’ll be pretty clear when you’re in the right place to continue working on Parting the Veil - there’s a huge glowing portal inside the bar. The next step is to go through the hole in the Complex’s wall after taking the portal.

Defeat a wave of enemies and the vulnerable Harpy thrice using whatever Destiny 2 Exotic weapon you fancy. The next step towards Epochal Integration will be a bit more time-consuming as you have to complete the actual Parting the Veil mission.

Parting the Veil Mission steps

Here are the steps you need to follow in Destiny 2 to get your hands on the Epochal Integration Exotic.

Jump down the shaft.

Follow the tunnel at the bottom right, turn right, left, then drop.

Turn right at the Ishtar Collective sign. Follow the path down.

When you enter the large purple room, go to the center, then turn left and look up. There will be a vent that you can crawl through.

Turn right at the dead end.

Shoot out the vent at your feet about a meter later.

Turn right and go down purple path.

At the first chance to turn left, take the metal ramp.

Follow this path left and then right.

When you reach a neglected-looking room, look at the floor at the far end. Jump into the hole there.

Crouch and make your way through the vents.

Turn left and take the path that blends into the wall.

Follow the path right.

When you get to a hole blocked by railing, jump in.

At the bottom, there will be another hole in the ground with a floor tile moved to mark its location.

You’ll reach the terminal room. Upload the data on the far front right terminal.

Once the audio log ends, Taken will begin spawning. Move towards the window and head down.

Head through the vent. This leads to the spot where you defeated Calus.

Follow the path, then turn left and keep an eye out for Taken Phoenix.

Jump up where the ladder is, then turn left.

Defeat the Phalanx, then jump up the next ladder, turning left.

Defeat the Taken Knights, then go down the path, turning right.

You’ll slide down the pipes into the boss arena, where you’ll face the Imprint of Nezarec.

Prioritize killing the Taken Phalanx. Stay mobile, and always aim for the yellow spots on the Imprint’s body. Right shoulder first, then left shoulder, then chest. Keep moving so the Tormenter doesn't knock you off the platform or, worse, freeze you.

After completing all these steps, you simply have to Meditate on your success and read the note you are given. Depending on your class, you’ll also receive a new Strand Aspect, which is another important find.

That’s all there is to completing the Parting the Veil quest in Destiny 2.

