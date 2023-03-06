All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 2 (March 7) 

The new Destiny 2 season has brought in loads of seasonal challenges for everyone to complete. These objectives can be done on a specific planet or anywhere in the system, as doing so grants EXP, Bright Dust, and seasonal materials.

To summarize, the Week 2 seasonal challenges consist of objectives tied to the seasonal storyline. Activities such as Gambit, Lost Sectors, weapon calibrations, and many more tasks are also in store. The following article lists all 10 seasonal challenges and how to complete them.

How to complete seasonal challenges from Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Week 2 (March 7)

1) Against the Shadows

Defiant Battlegrounds (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players must complete Part 2 of the seasonal quest "We Stand Unbroken." Based on the previous steps, it will include another version of Defiant Battlegrounds, with some extra steps on Farm and HELM.

We Stand Unbroken part 2 completion required.

Rewards: War Table Upgrade and Challenger XP+.

2) Favored Liberator

Favor upgrades (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to generate favors within the seasonal Defiant Battlegrounds activity. Favors generated by allies in a fireteam will also count towards this objective's progress. Players must purchase one of the three upgrades in the War Table under the "Favor Attunement" tab to generate favors.

Generated favors required: 30.

Rewards: War Table upgrade and Challenger XP.

3) Rohan's Legacy

Last step in the Unfinished Business questline (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players must seek out the "Unfinished Business" Exotic quest on Neomuna, which will be unlocked after the Lightfall campaign completion. Bonus objectives require everyone to defeat combatants in Neomuna using precision damage only.

Machine Guns will provide increased progress toward the objective. A complete guide on the Unfinished Business quest can be found at this link.

Unfinished Business completion required: 1.

Precision kills required: 50.

Rewards: Challenger XP++.

4) The full set

Players need to obtain and place four action figures located across Neomuna. Only two figures can be gathered within the Neomuna map; one in Ahimsa Park and the other in Irkalla Complex. To obtain a figure in Ahimsa Park, players need to head inside the complex where the Psion boss fight of Terminal Overload takes place.

Ahimsa Park action figure location (Image via Destiny 2)

The action figure should be underneath the staircase, as shown in the image above. Players should follow the video below to get the second action figure within the Irkalla Complex.

Two additional action figures will become available after the weekly reset on March 7.

Progress required: 4.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

5) Cosmodrome activities

Shaw Han from Cosmodrome (Image via Destiny 2)

Players need to participate in different activities within the Cosmodrome, such as Lost Sectors, Public events, Patrols, and completing bounties. Bonus progression can be earned via Heroic Public Event completion.

Progress required: 18.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

6) Lost in the Legend

Thrilladrome (Image via Destiny 2)

Simply completing a Lost Sector in Legend difficulty will progress this challenge. The power requirement for Legend difficulty is 1830, with locked equipment and more challenging enemies.

Lost Sector completion required: 1.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

7) Flourish of Power

Destiny 2 Guardian supers (Image via Bungie)

Players must defeat opposing Guardians using their super abilities within the Mayhem game mode of the Crucible. Any roaming or one-shot supers are lethal and can take out multiple players with one pop.

Number of Guardian kills required: 25.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

8) Bank, Kill, Repeat

Gambit vendor, Drifter (Image via Bungie)

Players can complete this challenge by performing basic tasks within the Gambit activity, including banking Motes, defeating Blockers, and defeating Guardians.

Points required: 250.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

9) Hive Slayer

Ogre hives (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players must defeat Hive combatants within the Vanguard playlist or Strikes. Defeating more formidable combatants will grant bonus progression.

Kills required: 200.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

10) Close-range calibration

Glaives (Image via Bungie)

Players must score kills using Sidearms, Shotguns, Glaives, or Submachine Guns in the Cosmodrome to complete this challenge. Rapid kills will grant bonus progression toward completion.

Kill required: 200.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

