How to get the Deterministic Chaos Exotic Machine Gun in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The Deterministic Chaos Exotic Machine Gun has been making news within the Destiny 2 community, seeing how the weapon can inflict two Void debuffs on enemies. Anyone with Lightfall DLC can pick up this weapon through a unique Exotic questline called Unfinished Business.

Deterministic Chaos' Exotic perk is called Heavy Metal. It weakens the target with every fourth bullet fired from the weapon. An additional perk, Vexadecimal, can further turn the 16th bullet of the weapon into a Volatile shot. This article lists all the steps you need to take to obtain this Exotic Machine Gun.

Deterministic Chaos Exotic Machine Gun guide in Destiny 2 Lightfall

1) FInish the Lightfall campaign

Before looking for the Exotic quest, you must complete the Lightfall campaign in any difficulty. Once done, follow the on-screen instructions to finish the epilog. Eventually, Nimbus will provide you with an Exotic quest called Unfinished Business.

Picking up the quest from Nimbus (Image via Destiny 2)

The questline has 13 steps for everyone to complete, starting with an interaction within the Hall of Heroes, followed by a cutscene. Once done, interact with Nimbus again to activate the next step.

2) Cipher qubits and resource extraction

The first task you must complete here is defeating Vex enemies in Neomuna. Look for Vex Incursion Zones on your map and head over to encounter waves of Vex enemies.

If you have the quest step unlocked, defeating any Vex will drop Cipher qubits from them. These tiny drops look similar to that of a mote from Gambit.

Qubit drops from Vex enemies (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you collect eight qubits, look for the Neomuna planetary material called Cloud Accretion. Each extraction will require you to spend eight qubits, with the objective requiring you to extract five.

Cloud Accretion (Image via Destiny 2)

Upon extracting the resources, you will receive a "Data Packet," which confirms the progress of the quest steps. The "Perfected Resource Detector" mod on your Ghost can ping any planetary material within a 75-meter range.

3) Final data packet in Maya's Retreat

Once the quest step updates, you can open your map and look for the Exotic icon in the bottom-right corner of your map. Mark the icon by clicking on it to make it easier for you to track the location. Following the waypoint, the final destination will be the location in the image below.

Destiny 2 location for data packet (Image via KackisHD)

Defeat the wave of Vex enemies to retrieve the data packet and update the questline.

4) Retrieve a Vex Compass from Thrilladrome Lost Sector

The fourth step will require you to head to Radiosonde, where Nimbus and Osiris will have a little interaction. Once done, you must complete the Thrilladrome Lost Sector within Liming Harbor. A full guide on the Lost Sector can be found within this link.

Destiny 2 Vex Compass from Thrilladrome Lost Sector (Image via KackisHD)

Defeat the final boss, loot the cache, and obtain the Vex Compass to update the quest step.

5) Defeat Shadow Legion on Ahimsa Park

Shadow Legion on Ahimsa Park (Image via Destiny 2)

Head over to Ahimsa Park in Neomuna and start killing Cabal Shadow Legions. However, scoring ability kills will grant you bonus progress.

Abilities such as Void Grenades with Contraverse Hold or an Arc Warlock with Fallen Sunstar can amplify this process.

6) Obtain seed within Calus' ship

Head inside Calus' ship, as shown on your map, and defeat the Cabal forces. Once you come across the vast room, as shown in the image below, defeat the Esteemed Incendior bosses to reveal the seeds.

Inside Calus' ship in Destiny 2 (Image via KackisHD)

Collect them from both sides to update the next steps of the mission.

7) What Remains quest

For the final bit of the questline, speak to Nimbus upon collecting the seeds, as they will give you Rohan's Passkey, which takes up inventory space in your Heavy slot.

To start the What Remains quest, navigate to the Exotic icon on your map in the bottom-right corner. The recommended power level for this mission is 1770.

Rohan's Passkey (Image via Destiny 2)

This mission will put you in the Black Garden, where you must defeat many Vex enemies to progress. One of the core mechanics of this mission involves a Vex Cranium, where you will need to ricochet its shots off a black mirror onto an oracle. Repeat this a few times, and eventually, you will receive the Deterministic Chaos Exotic.

Ricochet Cranimu shots off a black mirror (Image via Destiny 2)

Progress further to defeat the final boss and finish the mission. Talk to Nimbus again, head to the Hall of Heroes, and interact with Rohan's memorial to finish the Unfinished Business Exotic mission.

