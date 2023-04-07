How to complete the Vex Strike Force public event in Destiny 2

The Vex Strike Force public event is one of the most difficult public events that players will come across on Neomuna in Destiny 2 Lightfall. This is a brand new public event and was introduced alongside the new expansion.

Given how difficult it is, players who manage to complete it successfully will be rewarded with an Exotic Armor piece. However, it's rarely seen on the map.

So how does one find the Vex Strike Force public event, and how does one complete it easily?

Where to find the Destiny 2 Vex Strike Force public event

There are specific areas known as Vex Incursion Zones on Neomuna. When seen on the map, these areas have a specific icon displayed right beside them.

Other than that, they also have some green lines flowing over them. The Vex Strike Force public event occurs within these Vex Incursion Zones only.

That said, this event appears like any other public event on the map in the form of a blue icon with a white design in the center.

As you approach the event marker, you'll notice a regular event banner on the spot, along with a countdown timer that displays the time left until the event starts. However, the frequency of this event is lower when compared to other public events in the game.

Players can come across a fresh instance of the Vex Strike Force public event once every two to three hours. When active, the event lasts for 10 minutes.

How to complete the Destiny 2 Vex Strike Force public event

The main objective of this event is fairly simple. You will have to destroy six shielded Vex Minotaurs within 10 minutes.

Their shields are impervious to any weapon damage, so you will have to defeat other smaller Vex enemies in the event area of Destiny 2, and then pick up their Arc skulls.

You will have to use this to destroy their shields, and then use your weapons and abilities to damage these Vex Minotaurs.

Although the process is fairly simple, these enemies can soak up a lot of damage, so it's essential that a group of players get together and rain damage on these bosses.

Rewards

The Vex Strike Force public event in Destiny 2 is a nice way to pick up some better rolls on the Exotic Armor pieces that you already have.

You can also receive an Exotic that you don't currently have, but the drop rates for those pieces are very low.

Apart from these, you will also receive a Neomuna weapon and a Terminal Overload chest key. The Terminal Overload chest key is used to open the second chest during the activity.

These keys are very rare and can only be found by looting region chests, completing public events, and completing patrols on Neomuna in Destiny 2.

