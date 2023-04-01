Destiny 2 players point out an issue regarding a Lightfall Exotic weapon 

Destiny 2 Exotics has created the game's meta since the beginning, as keeping one Exotic in both armor and weapon slot is necessary for countless scenarios. However, certain Exotics do not impact the meta or a player's gameplay. Similar accusations are made against the new Machine Gun from the Lightfall expansion. Players discuss the general function of Deterministic Chaos in the Destiny 2 sandbox in a recent Reddit post that has gained much attention.

The post elaborates on how the machine gun is an "ok weapon with a dumb flaw" in great detail.

Other community members strongly share their opinion and point out that the weapon's perk is in the wrong sequence.

Destiny 2 community on Deterministic Chaos Machine Gun and its weakness as an Exotic weapon

Deterministic Chaos is an Exotic Heavy Machine Gun that can be obtained by following an additional questline upon campaign completion. A complete guide on the questline can be found within this link. Due to the perplexing perk combinations and inherent qualities, some players are still unsure about the weapon's function.

In a nutshell, Deterministic Chaos gives its users a weaker bonus of the fourth bullet as they keep the trigger down. Moreover, while shooting, the sixteenth bullet can also apply the Volatile debuff to foes.

One drawback of this seems to be that players who hold the trigger will lose both benefits if they miss even one shot.

The Reddit post in question states the following:

Not that it really makes any difference since everyone can live without this weapon but why in the hell the perk requests you to hold down the trigger and doesn’t simply activate at those specific bullets in the mag? If you stop shooting for a millisecond the weapon becomes a 360 void machine gun with no perks.

Deterministic Chaos — Rhythmic Debuffs (4th shot weakens enemies, 16th shot makes enemies volatile) Destiny 2 Lightfall WeaponsDeterministic Chaos — Rhythmic Debuffs (4th shot weakens enemies, 16th shot makes enemies volatile) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Destiny 2 Lightfall Weapons Deterministic Chaos — Rhythmic Debuffs (4th shot weakens enemies, 16th shot makes enemies volatile) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LZydYbSesU

Pswoop @Pswoop01 The Deterministic Chaos is one of the best missions in Destiny 2. If you haven’t played it is 100% worth it for just the narrative. If the entire campaign was written in that style this expansion would be top 3 DLC. The Deterministic Chaos is one of the best missions in Destiny 2. If you haven’t played it is 100% worth it for just the narrative. If the entire campaign was written in that style this expansion would be top 3 DLC.

As mentioned earlier, multiple players came into the thread by saying that the weapons' perks are in the wrong order. Some players claim that it should be the other way around instead of inflicting a weakened debuff first and a volatile second.

The current Artifact mod allows Legendary void Machine Guns to obtain Volatile buffs on them by picking up an orb of light. Even after the mods disappear next season, the perk deactivation seems to make Deterministic Chaos more frustrating for many players than it already is.

However, niche load-outs looking for a more supportive approach can give this weapon a go. Titan's Controlled Demolitionist Aspect can heal players after landing Volatile shots on combatants, while Actium War Rig can keep longer weakened uptime.

