All Destiny 2 Lightfall Neomuna Lost Sector locations: Hydroponics Delta, Gilded Precept, and Thrilladrome

With the arrival of Neomuna in Destiny 2 Lightfall, players gained access to three additional Lost Sectors scattered on the outskirts of the metropolis. These small sectors act as small dungeons or side areas found within the open world of every planet. Players need to look for the icon in the image below to locate one.

The Lost Sectors in Neomuna are called Hydroponics Delta, Gilded Precept, and Thrilladrome, all found in three separate patrol zones. Running these Lost Sectors is essential to gaining Strand Meditations and Neomuna EXP, as both are important for progress in the Lightfall expansion.

This article will guide you through the locations of each Lost Sector in Neomuna.

Where to find the Neomuna Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 Lightfall

1) Hydroponics Delta

Lost Sector entrance to Hydroponics Delta (Image via Destiny 2)

Hydroponics Delta can be found within Zephyr Concourse, located on the map's right side. Players can spawn at the Strider's Gate or Liming Harbor Landing Zones and head to the location. If you're on Strider's Gate, drop down and take the first path to your right.

Keep following the road with your Sparrow until you find a message that says "Zephyr Concourse" on the bottom-left of your screen. Take the first right and keep going until you come across a helipad on the side of the road.

Helipad on the right (Image via Destiny 2)

Get off your Sparrow and take the stairs attached to the helipad. Keep striding down until you come across a Destination chest.

The entrance to the Lost Sector can be viewed from here. The image below might provide a clearer idea of the entrance to the Sector.

Entrance to the Hydroponics Delta Lost Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

The recommended power level for this Sector is 1760, with Cabal Shadow Legions in every corner. Defeating the final boss and looting the chest will grant you 12 Strand Meditations and 20 Neomuna ranks.

2) Gilded Precept

Gilded Precept (Image via Destiny 2)

Gilded Precept Lost Sector can be found in the Ahimsa Park region. Spawn on Liming Harbor by purchasing the rank 11 upgrade from Nimbus. Next, take the road straight ahead until you come across a broken bridge atop a river. The message "Ahimsa Park" will pop up once you cross the bridge.

After entering the patrol location, look to your right for a Lost Sector mark on a stone pillar, as shown in the image below.

Lost Sector mark on Stone Pillar (Image via Destiny 2)

Next, head over to the edge and look for lights on the pyramid ship. This is your entrance to the Lost Sector. After carefully hopping down or gliding directly toward the lights, make your way through the gap.

You are recommended to have a 1770 power level for this Sector, as the enemies here also include Cabal Shadow Legions.

3) Thrilladrome

Location of the Lost Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

Thrilladrome is the final Lost Sector in the Liming Harbor patrol region. Spawn on the waypoint, head straight, and keep going until you come across a couple of giant fans on the wall alongside Vex enemies.

A small door on the side (Image via Bungie)

Take the small door to your left and head inside the small hallway. Jump upstairs and look for the vent, as shown in the image below.

Vent entrance to the Lost Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

Upon entering through the first vent, a second vent on the floor will lead you straight to the entrance of the Lost Sector.

Inside the Lost Sector (Image via Bungie)

The recommended power for this Lost Sector is 1780. Enemies here are all Vex.

Poll : 0 votes