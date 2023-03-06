Cloud Accretions in Destiny 2 Lightfall: What are they and how to obtain them

Destiny 2 Lightfall has recently added a new resource called Cloud Accretion to Neptune, which has proven to be quite useful early on in the expansion's campaign.

While they are not a crafting resource per se, Cloud Accretions can help players increase their rank with Nimbus, making them a crucial item for progressing through the campaign, especially on legendary difficulty. By increasing your rank with Nimbus, you can gain access to full sets of armor and upgrade modules through legendary engrams, thus boosting the power level of all the Lightfall exotics that you acquire.

Additionally, Cloud Accretions are also required to complete the Unfinished Business quest, and the main reason for finishing it will be to get your hands on the Deterministic Chaos Exotic Void Machine Gun.

However, there are many in the community who are having a fair bit of trouble getting their hands on the resource in the game. Therefore, today's guide will go over how you will be able to get your hands on a fair bit of Cloud Accretions in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Obtaining Cloud Accretions in Destiny 2 Lightfall

In Destiny 2 Lightfall, Cloud Accretions can be found all over Neomuna and are visually similar to metal tree roots. To obtain them, players need to go near them and interact with them.

Collecting a Cloud Accretion rewards players with 20 Neomuna reputations, which helps in ranking up their Nimbus and offers Glimmer. This resource is crucial for players looking to get more powerful in Destiny 2 Lightfall, as ranking up Nimbus provides exclusive rank rewards and a Legendary Engram for each achieved rank.

Finding Cloud Accretions in Destiny 2 Lightfall

As Cloud Accretions are scattered all over Neomuna in Destiny 2 Lightfall, the best way to collect them is to explore the city regularly. They have a short respawn cooldown, so if you collect them once, they will regenerate in or near the same spot quickly. Another way to make collecting them easier is to use the Wombo Detector mod, which marks the locations of the resource around you. However, this mod costs six energy and has a limited range of 50 meters.

One of the best moments to hunt for Cloud Accretions will be during mission downtime, especially when you feel a bit underpowered for the next mission in the game. You can explore the city to obtain the Cloud Accretions and rank up your Nimbus to hit the soft cap.

In Destiny 2, there are soft caps for different gear scores, and reaching them is crucial to make some of the endgame Lightfall content much more manageable. The Nimbus ranks are, therefore, one of the best ways to get your hands on Legendary gear and weapons from Engrams.

