Destiny 2 Season of Defiance roadmap: Guardian Games, Iron Banner, Grandmaster Nightfall, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance is the first entry in the Y6 expansion, allowing players to dive deep into Shadow Legion's lines and rescue prisoners. While that is the whole gist of the seasonal activity, players are in for much more in the upcoming three months.

Bungie's recent TWAB had a lot to say about the current concerns surrounding the Lightfall story. However, besides the narrative side of the campaign, there is an entire seasonal model and post-campaign objectives for everyone. This article lists everything that players can expect in Season of Defiance.

All upcoming content for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance (February 28 to May 22)

1) Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes

Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes in Season 20 will start from week 7 on April 11, 2023. Players worldwide will be put under 25 power once again, as everyone will be capped at 1825 once the activity starts. This has been calculated according to the previous power requirements of Grandmasters since the eligibility relies on a player's pinnacle cap alongside a 15 artifact bonus.

The gilding process of the Conqueror seal will be enabled yet again, as completing the following missions will form a gold plate on the title:

Proving Grounds

Heist Battleground: Mars

Hypernet Current

Arms Dealer

Glassway

Lake of Shadows

The first week of Nightfall brought the Hung Jury Scout Rifle alongside Proving Grounds, with the rest remaining unknown.

2) Root of Nightmares Raid

The new Raid will be called Root of Nightmares. It has been scheduled for release at 9:00 am PST on March 10, 2023.

Bungie has confirmed that the recommended power level for this Raid is 1780, which is 10 less than the powerful cap this season.

The description of the Raid reads:

Ferried from an unknown time and place, a haunting presence has been detected. We must now confront the ancient threat growing at our doorstep.

The contest mode will be active for 48 hours, giving everyone two days to get the special emblem tied exclusively to the Day 1 modifiers. Players can also expect additional missions after the World's First completion, similar to the Preservation of The Witch Queen.

3) Trials of Osiris

Trials of Osiris will be back in week 4 of Season of Defiance on March 24, 2023. Since this is a power-enabled PvP activity, everyone has approximately three weeks to reach the pinnacle cap and gain the upper hand in fights against opposing Guardians.

Additionally, Bungie has also implemented a system where switching Exotic gears in between rounds will entirely drain the user's ability energy. This was probably done to force everyone to use one specific loadout per match.

4) Guardians Games 2023

The Guardian Games will be the first major annual event in Destiny 2 in 2023, where all three classes will go head-to-head to fight for the title.

The event is scheduled to start on May 2, 2023, and will continue for three weeks until May 23, 2023. With each class holding a title, this year's winner will take the lead.

