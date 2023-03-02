All Neomuna Region Chest locations in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall features a neon-themed Neomuna city on Neptune. Like the previous expansions, this DLC adds Region Chests scattered throughout Neomuna that you can collect. You can obtain Glimmer (one of the currencies), weapons, armor, and more.

The game contains Region Chests found in Zephyr Concourse, Liming Harbor, and Ahimsa Park regions of Neomuna. You must try to collect these chests as they grant robust gear in the early parts of the game.

Finding all Region Chests in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall is the most awaited expansion of the beloved space shooter and introduces many seasonal activities to keep you occupied. There are thematic weapons, armor, and other gear to acquire and chests to collect. The expansion adds nine Region Chests found in the three major regions of Neomuna and are marked on the map.

Zephyr Concourse Region Chests

The first chest in the Zephyr Concourse region can be found atop a building in front of a huge reactor-like structure. Jump towards a balcony, then face outward to jump on the glass roof. Turn to the balcony you jumped from and hop to a higher platform. This place is where you will find the first chest.

Head to the second Region Chest marked on the map, seen from a glass window. You must go down the stairs and enter a shop with a broken window. Proceed through the duct in the shop to reach the area where the chest is located.

The third Region Chest is marked in the southeast sector of Zephyr Concourse. You will notice a big billboard with pink neon lights. Look down to notice a set of glass platforms. Dive onto the leftmost platform, and you will find the Region Chest in a small cavity.

Liming Harbor Region Chests

You can head to the Region Chest marked north of Liming Harbor. This chest is easy to locate and can be found on scaffolding beyond the massive rotating turbines. Dodge the blades of the turbine and fetch the Region Chest.

The second Region Chest is tricky to locate and can be found within an enormous ship. You must enter an area below an orange neon billboard and jump to a thin platform on the left. The Region Chest is right above this platform, so you must hop one more platform to the left and then towards the destination.

The third Destiny 2 Lightfall Region Chest is marked in the eastern section of Liming Harbor. You must jump cautiously from one platform to another as this chest is higher. The destination platform is crammed between a yellow building and an extremely big brown beam.

Ahimsa Park Region Chests

You can start by traveling to the Region Chest south of Ahimsa Park. This chest is located on a high ledge. Carefully jump from one glass platform to another to reach this chest.

The second Destiny 2 Lightfall Region Chest is found beneath a small gap in Calus' Ship, situated beside the ship's main entrance.

The third Region Chest is in the vicinity of Calus' Ship as well. You will come across a bridge in this area. A small path beside it must be taken, where you descend lower to come upon a cave network. You can find the Region Chest to the left of the white light in the cave.

More about Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall introduces a new threat in the form of Calus, the Cabal elite, and The Witness. They are determined to harness the power of The Veil and disrupt the peace that guardians strive to protect.

The campaign has normal and legendary difficulty options. The expansion also features new enemies like the Tormentors, who will test your skills in combat. Power levels also increase, allowing you to reach a Soft, Powerful, and Pinnacle Gear cap in Season of Defiance.

