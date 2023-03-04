How to easily complete the Stargazer quest in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

The Destiny 2 Lightfall update has introduced an extensive number of new content to the game including new quests and missions for players to complete and get their hands on some powerful rewards and gear.

While most of these missions are not too difficult to accomplish, there are a few that many in the community are having a fair bit of trouble completing. One such mission is the Stargazer quest which some Guardians are finding a bit too complicated to accomplish.

It's one of the more optional quests in Lightfall, however, many are looking to complete it because of how it allows one to get access to some of the more coveted Terminal Overload Keys in the game.

Hence, today’s guide will specifically go over how you will be able to easily complete the Stargazer quest in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Completing the Stargazer quest in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The Stargazer quest is not exactly a very complicated mission to complete in Destiny 2 Lightfall, hence to be able to successfully round it out the first thing you will need to do is to:

Loot the Terminal Overload Chest which is located at the “End of the Activity.” To reach it, you will need to go through hordes of some incredibly hard-to-beat Cabal enemies, which will include Sizmic and Protometon. Once they are defeated, you will be able to loot the two chests, which will let Nimbus rank up,

The next step will be to defeat the Vex Hydra in Esi Terminal. Upon doing this, you will be able to get a high-security password. What makes this mission difficult is that you will have to defeat the minions while hiding from Vex Hydra. However, once taken down, you will get the password for Quinn.

Next, you will be required to finish some Patrols as well as public events and get your hands on some Terminal Overload Keys. Once obtained, you will then need to head to the area with the Terminal Overload Chest and use a key to unlock it.

Then you will need to make your way to the Hall of Heroes, where you will need to search for the Stargazer’s memorial. If you have successfully completed the above steps, then there will be an option to interact with it. You will then need to press E and the broken memorial will automatically repair itself.

Once the memorial has been repaired, you will then be required to speak to Quinn Laghari. This is the final step to completing the Stargazer quest in Destiny 2, and for this, all you will need to do is interact with her near her and then with the highlighted machine to complete the quest.

One of the best things about the Stargazer quest is that it allows Guardians to get their hands on some Terminal Overload Keys while completing the quest. They will help you open Terminal Overload Chests in Destiny 2 Lightfall, which can be unlocked to get your hands on some incredibly powerful gear as well as weapons with the Strand-energy attributes.

However, weapons of the day will rotate, and for now, you will be allowed to get your hands on the Void Shotgun Basso Ostinato, Strand machine gun Circular Logic, and Strand submachine gun Synchronic Roulette.

