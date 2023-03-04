Synchronic Roulette god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2023)

Synchronic Roulette is one of the first Strand weapons that has been widely discussed ever since the launch of Destiny 2 Lightfall. This Neomuna-based weapon consists of twelve perks in the final two columns, granting everyone a solid Kinetic weapon to use with their Strand builds.

Since the Precision Submachine Gun archetype received a buff in body-shot damage, players can get the most usage out of it in both the PvE and PvP modes. The following article lists out all of the best perks in the new Strand Submachine Gun that players can use in all activities, alongside different Strand builds.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combinations in Synchronic Roulette for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2023)

1) Usage and how to get

As mentioned earlier, Synchronic Roulette is a Precision Framed Submachine Gun, which can be used to clear out adds (additional enemies) in PvE. Due to its high Damage and Range in comparison to other archetypes, this SMG can mow down opposing Guardians from a decent Range.

To obtain one of these weapons, players must obtain the Terminal Overload key and open a chest in one of the three specified locations in Neomuna. The public event's location can be identified by a special icon as shown in the image below.

Terminal Overload location on map (Image via Destiny 2)

A full guide on the Terminal Overload activity can be found in this article.

2) PvE god roll

There are several ways that players can use this weapon effectively. The perk combination that's mentioned here applies to add-clearing in most cases. Some of the newly introduced perks in Lightfall make things significantly easier in Strand load-outs, making this weapon a viable choice.

PvE god roll on Synchronic Roulette (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The god roll on Synchronic Roulette for Destiny 2 PvE is as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for increased recoil control and Handling.

Flared Magwell for increased Reload Speed and Stability.

Envious Assassin for overflow of the magazine after final blows with other weapons.

Hatchling for summoning a Strand threadling with precision or rapid kills.

Those who aren't looking to use this weapon with Strand can use Elemental Capacitor with Solar for increased Reload Speed, or even Kill Clip for increased damage.

3) PvP god roll

Synchronic Roulette can melt opposing Guardians from a decent Range. As mentioned earlier, the weapon's archetype has been buffed when it comes to body damage. As a result, specific perk combinations can prove to be quite lethal in low-to-medium-range fights.

PvP god roll for Synchronic Roulette (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The god roll on Synchronic Roulette for Destiny 2 PvP is as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Handling, and Range.

Ricochet Rounds for increased Stability and Range.

Under Pressure for increased accuracy and Stability as the magazine gets lower.

Kill Clip for increased damage upon scoring a kill.

Additional perks such as Target Lock alongside Elemental Capacitor are decent options as well. Players are recommended to use the Void subclass for increased Stability with the Elemental Capacitor mod.

