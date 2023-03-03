"We know there are still plenty of questions left unanswered": Bungie responds to the negative reviews on Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign

Destiny 2 Lightfall's campaign didn't have the best reception compared to The Witch Queen's story last year. Anyone waiting for a year has been let down by a "filler" story, as claimed by many. But players should not let it take anything away from the expansion, as there are many positives in both content and sandbox.

Amidst all the criticism and a "Mostly Negative" review on Steam, Bungie recently addressed the feedback from players in TWAB (This week at Bungie). As each expansion comes with multiple upcoming seasons, it seems the company has prepared follow-ups in the coming months.

However, the community still questions the main story's lack of answers and narration.

Destiny 2 community's negative feedback has forced Bungie to address the concern surrounding Y6 story

Like The Witch Queen, Destiny 2 Lightfall's campaign consists of eight missions, all of which can be completed solo or in a fireteam. However, additional quests can be accessed upon completing the campaign, unlocking everything related to new gear, Neomuna, and more.

KackisHD @RickKackis Bungie creating the Lightfall Campaign for Destiny 2: Bungie creating the Lightfall Campaign for Destiny 2: https://t.co/K2R5L6dknz

Kujay @Kujay_ When I think about how Lightfall's campaign could have been great, I keep coming back to the same foundational question, a question that likely would have saved Lightfall's narrative, which is simply:



Why Neomuna and not the Last City? When I think about how Lightfall's campaign could have been great, I keep coming back to the same foundational question, a question that likely would have saved Lightfall's narrative, which is simply:Why Neomuna and not the Last City?

Shadow @ltzShadow



Before you leap to conclusions like “Lightfall sucks” because of the story, consider all of the other amazing things Lightfall has… Hot take? The Lightfall story is just a small part of the overall expansion. You finish the campaign in 1 or 2 days and then never come back.Before you leap to conclusions like “Lightfall sucks” because of the story, consider all of the other amazing things Lightfall has… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hot take? The Lightfall story is just a small part of the overall expansion. You finish the campaign in 1 or 2 days and then never come back.Before you leap to conclusions like “Lightfall sucks” because of the story, consider all of the other amazing things Lightfall has… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Skill Up @SkillUpYT I have completed the Lightfall campaign.



:/ I have completed the Lightfall campaign. :/

Hence, after taking the narrative side of Lightfall, the expansion still has a lot of good things to offer. However, in most cases, the lack of storytelling seems to have left a bad taste in everyone's mouth.

As mentioned earlier, Bungie recently addressed this by saying that the upcoming Destiny 2 seasons will have much to say regarding Witness and others.

My name is Byf (Lore Daddy) @MyNameIsByf To the Bungie narrative team, I hope my feedback came across as such and not as invective. I feel I could’ve made something more articulate than what I just published a few hours ago.



Regardless, now is the time to listen and I know you’ll listen. To the Bungie narrative team, I hope my feedback came across as such and not as invective. I feel I could’ve made something more articulate than what I just published a few hours ago.Regardless, now is the time to listen and I know you’ll listen.

My name is Byf (Lore Daddy) @MyNameIsByf OK... I have a video coming along about the story.



First impressions... I hate to say it but, without a shadow of a doubt, there are some massive fumbles...



No comments on the thread because spoilers are still about but damn. So much promise left unrealised. OK... I have a video coming along about the story. First impressions... I hate to say it but, without a shadow of a doubt, there are some massive fumbles...No comments on the thread because spoilers are still about but damn. So much promise left unrealised.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn me before lightfall campaign: okay that veil thing is interesting. wonder what that's all about



me after lightfall campaign: okay that veil thing is interesting. wonder what that's all about me before lightfall campaign: okay that veil thing is interesting. wonder what that's all aboutme after lightfall campaign: okay that veil thing is interesting. wonder what that's all about

Fitzy @HeyFitzy Saying this now: Don't twist what people are saying about Lightfall.



You can be unhappy with the Campaign, and still enjoy other aspects of the Lightfall Expansion.



Seeing others say "People are hating Lightfall, I'm enjoying it."



Yeah, so am I, but the Campaign wasn't good. Saying this now: Don't twist what people are saying about Lightfall.You can be unhappy with the Campaign, and still enjoy other aspects of the Lightfall Expansion.Seeing others say "People are hating Lightfall, I'm enjoying it."Yeah, so am I, but the Campaign wasn't good.

Ryan Gilliam @RyGilliam People saying Lightfall is the worst Destiny expansion is … hilarious. Not even close



The thing is, the campaign (because of its Strand entanglement) and the story are both a mess. Pretty disappointing.



But the system changes? Neomuna? All the post-campaign shit? Excellent. People saying Lightfall is the worst Destiny expansion is … hilarious. Not even closeThe thing is, the campaign (because of its Strand entanglement) and the story are both a mess. Pretty disappointing. But the system changes? Neomuna? All the post-campaign shit? Excellent.

Bungie stated the following by addressing the hostile reception from its player base:

As more players complete the Lightfall campaign and get their hands on Strand, we’ve heard the initial and constructive feedback.

We know there are still plenty of questions left unanswered at the end of Lightfall’s Campaign that you’re all eagerly awaiting answers to. As the events of Season of Defiance get into full swing this week, know that this is just the beginning of the next year of storytelling that will connect the events of Lightfall and The Final Shape.

We can’t wait for the community to learn more about The Witness’s origins, its objective, and the ways we can thwart it and its disciples throughout Season of the Deep, as well as Seasons 22 and 23 later this year.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn Bungie acknowledges the concerns and the negative reception of the Lightfall campaign.



"We know there are still plenty of questions left unanswered at the end of Lightfall’s Campaign that you’re all eagerly awaiting answers to." Bungie acknowledges the concerns and the negative reception of the Lightfall campaign."We know there are still plenty of questions left unanswered at the end of Lightfall’s Campaign that you’re all eagerly awaiting answers to." https://t.co/nzANSqxAoX

The company recently confirmed that they would unlock all Strand Fragments for players, which can be purchased using Strand Meditations. However, each Fragment will still be character-based, meaning everyone must purchase them again across all three characters.

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn BREAKING: All Strand Fragments will be unlocked for all players later today.



"We’ve decided to release a live update that will unlock the ability to earn the full suite of Strand Fragments for all players later today" BREAKING: All Strand Fragments will be unlocked for all players later today."We’ve decided to release a live update that will unlock the ability to earn the full suite of Strand Fragments for all players later today" https://t.co/HqhEwcx4rA

While players haven't enjoyed the story of Destiny 2 Lightfall, they can still go all-out with their Strand builds alongside the most potent Fragments.

Poll : 0 votes