"We know there are still plenty of questions left unanswered": Bungie responds to the negative reviews on Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign

Destiny 2 Lightfall's campaign didn't have the best reception compared to The Witch Queen's story last year. Anyone waiting for a year has been let down by a "filler" story, as claimed by many. But players should not let it take anything away from the expansion, as there are many positives in both content and sandbox.
Amidst all the criticism and a "Mostly Negative" review on Steam, Bungie recently addressed the feedback from players in TWAB (This week at Bungie). As each expansion comes with multiple upcoming seasons, it seems the company has prepared follow-ups in the coming months.
However, the community still questions the main story's lack of answers and narration.
Destiny 2 community's negative feedback has forced Bungie to address the concern surrounding Y6 story
Like The Witch Queen, Destiny 2 Lightfall's campaign consists of eight missions, all of which can be completed solo or in a fireteam. However, additional quests can be accessed upon completing the campaign, unlocking everything related to new gear, Neomuna, and more.
Hence, after taking the narrative side of Lightfall, the expansion still has a lot of good things to offer. However, in most cases, the lack of storytelling seems to have left a bad taste in everyone's mouth.
As mentioned earlier, Bungie recently addressed this by saying that the upcoming Destiny 2 seasons will have much to say regarding Witness and others.
Bungie stated the following by addressing the hostile reception from its player base:
As more players complete the Lightfall campaign and get their hands on Strand, we’ve heard the initial and constructive feedback.
We know there are still plenty of questions left unanswered at the end of Lightfall’s Campaign that you’re all eagerly awaiting answers to. As the events of Season of Defiance get into full swing this week, know that this is just the beginning of the next year of storytelling that will connect the events of Lightfall and The Final Shape.
We can’t wait for the community to learn more about The Witness’s origins, its objective, and the ways we can thwart it and its disciples throughout Season of the Deep, as well as Seasons 22 and 23 later this year.
The company recently confirmed that they would unlock all Strand Fragments for players, which can be purchased using Strand Meditations. However, each Fragment will still be character-based, meaning everyone must purchase them again across all three characters.
While players haven't enjoyed the story of Destiny 2 Lightfall, they can still go all-out with their Strand builds alongside the most potent Fragments.