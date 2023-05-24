How to unlock every new Strand Aspect in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep features three powerful new Strand Aspects. Each class receives one, and if you’re a fan of the Strand sub-class, you certainly won’t want to miss out on these. Provided you’ve completed the Lightfall campaign, you’ll have access to the quest chain that unlocks these new abilities. It will take a little time to unlock these powers, but it is worth it to complete this quest chain.

When you’re ready, you can visit Neomuna in Destiny 2 to begin unlocking these new powers for your Guardians in three new Strand Aspects.

Destiny 2 features three powerful new Strand Aspects

The three new Strand Aspects in Destiny 2 come from completing the quest Part the Veil. This cannot be tackled in-game until you complete the Lightfall story and Neomuna’s subsequent quests. In particular, ensure you’ve unlocked Deterministic Chaos via the Unfinished Business quest.

Once you’ve done this, return to Neomuna, and begin the Parting the Veil quest. This is a 7-part quest and includes the Parting the Veil mission. Like many in Destiny 2, this quest will see players murdering a wide variety of Cabal forces and Goblins, all in the name of gathering data. Completing the mission, interestingly enough, also rewards a powerful legendary weapon.

While the combat will be challenging, once you’ve completed the Parting the Veil mission, you’ll meditate on your findings at Pouka Pond. This is where you receive the new Strand Aspect in Destiny 2.

Thankfully, these abilities don’t cost Strand Meditations to unlock - depending on your class, and you receive one for free. Simply completing the above quest is enough. Here’s what you get, depending on what class you complete this quest at.

The Hunter Strand Aspect is called Threaded Specter. This incredible new ability creates a decoy from Strand matter to distract foes. It explodes if it takes too much damage or enemies get close to it. This attack deals damage and sends Threadlings out to nearby foes.

If you’re playing a Strand Titan, you unlock Fletchette Storm. With it, you use your charged melee attack to slide into the air. This sends out a harmful wave of Strand energy as well.

If you use charged melee a second time while doing this, you launch unraveling projectiles. You can do this repeatedly to bombard enemies. This one could be incredibly powerful and, for that reason, may see plenty of use.

Finally, there’s Warlock’s Strand Aspect, which grants The Wanderer. This ability buffs your Tangles so that they detonate in a Suspended burst. This will likely see a great deal of use since Warlocks lacked a way to suspend easily. For this reason, it’s probably the most powerful of the three.

If you spent the time to complete this quest in Destiny 2, you would undoubtedly be well-rewarded with one of these three powerful new Strand abilities.

