Destiny 2’s latest update features a highly-anticipated legendary - Epochal Integration. While the new content for Season of the Deep is interesting, players will instead return to the Ishtar Collective beneath Neomuna if they want this legendary Hand Cannon. If you’re a fan of the Strand sub-class, you will not want to skip this. Since its perks are Curated, players need not worry about getting it a God Roll either.

It is not a complex weapon to acquire in Destiny 2. You can unlock this new weapon in the game by completing a quest and the Lightfall expansion. This article explains the perks of this gun and what you must do to obtain it.

How to unlock the powerful Epochal Integration Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

Before seeking out the Epocahl Integration in Destiny 2, you must first complete the Lightfall campaign. If not, you will first need to put some effort into the story.

You will also need to complete the quest Unfinished Business, which unlocks the Deterministic Chaos Exotic Machine Gun. Thereafter, return to Nimbus in Neomuna, who will give you a seven-part quest, Parting the Veil, to complete. Completing this will unlock the Epochal Integration Hand Cannon.

After Meditating on your findings, collect the Epochal Integration. The weapon is already Masterworked and has a specific set of perks for this Adaptive Frame Hand Cannon. Here’s what you can expect:

Epochal Integration in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Perks of Epochal Integration

Barrel - Smallbore: Dual strength barrel, increases range and stability

Dual strength barrel, increases range and stability Magazine - Ricochet Rounds: Rounds bounce off hard surfaces, increases stability, slightly increases range

Rounds bounce off hard surfaces, increases stability, slightly increases range Trait 1:

Keep Away: Increased reload, range, and accuracy when no foes are close by

Increased reload, range, and accuracy when no foes are close by Stats for All: Hitting three separate targets increases handling, stability, reload, and range for a moderate duration

Hitting three separate targets increases handling, stability, reload, and range for a moderate duration Trait 2:

Eye of the Storm: Becomes more accurate and boosts handling as your health lowers

Becomes more accurate and boosts handling as your health lowers Incandescent: Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby. More powerful combatants and opposing Guardians cause scorch in a larger radius

Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby. More powerful combatants and opposing Guardians cause scorch in a larger radius Origin Trait:

Harmonic Resonance: Equipping multiple weapons from this set grants this weapon increased reload speed and handling. Also increases damage versus Tormentors, Lucent Hive, and Guardians using their Supers

Equipping multiple weapons from this set grants this weapon increased reload speed and handling. Also increases damage versus Tormentors, Lucent Hive, and Guardians using their Supers Nanotech Tracer Rockets: Landing multiple hits turns your next shot into a homing micro-rocket.

You also unlock a new Strand Aspect for completing this mission, making the grind worth the effort. For a powerful Hand Cannon, you cannot go wrong with Epochal Integration.

