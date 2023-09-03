Destiny 2 Crota's End final encounter guide: Son of Oryx final boss

The Destiny 2 Crota's End final encounter is by far the toughest ordeal in the entire raid. What makes this raid unique is that the penultimate encounter serves as a massive damage check, while the final battle requires a lot of coordination between the entire fireteam. As seen in the raid, the final encounter has multiple overlapping mechanics that players must consider to successfully complete it.

The Destiny 2 Crota's End final encounter takes place within Crota's throne room. Every mechanic seen in the previous encounters so far can be witnessed here, along with a brand new one. Having said that, here's a quick rundown on how to complete this encounter easily.

How to defeat Crota, Son of Oryx, easily in Destiny 2 Crota's End final encounter

As mentioned before, there are a lot of mechanics that you must take into account. Also, before trying to damage the Son of Oryx, you will have to break his shield.

That can be done using Hive swords only. So here's how the entire Destiny 2 Crota's End final encounter progresses.

After you've rallied and collected all your ammo, clear out all the adds that keep spawning in the area.

Once you've done that, two players need to go to the top platform to kill four Boomer Knights that have spawned.

Killing these Boomer Knights will spawn an Ogre and a Swordbearer.

You will have to pick up the sword after defeating the Swordbearer, but to do so, you must be enlightened.

After you've defeated the Boomer Knights, the Chalice of Light will spawn in the middle of the arena along with a Pool of Light.

This is the only place where you will be able to exchange the Chalice of Light to get the Enlightened buff. Do note that the location of the Pool of Light will keep changing.

After all players have received the Enlightened buff, pick up the Hive Swords and start damaging Crota's overshield.

Once the overshield is down, it's time to damage him.

During the damage phase, there's an Oversoul that will spawn right behind the boss during the Destiny 2 Crota's End final encounter.

You will have to damage this Oversoul. Otherwise, it will wipe you out, forcing a restart from the beginning.

You will have a total of three DPS phases before Crota wipes out the encounter. He also has a final stand, which is similar to the entire encounter. The only difference is that you will see two Oversouls during his final stand.

Tips to remember while completing Destiny 2 Crota's End final encounter

Firstly, defeating the Oversoul results in the end of the damage phase. So make sure to beat it towards the end of the damage phase. Otherwise, you will be unable to deal immense damage to Crota.

Secondly, just like in the third encounter of the raid, you can Expunge the boss to deal some additional damage. However, you must be Enlightened. If you have the buff, walk up to the boss and start an interaction to Expunge him.

Thirdly, when it comes to the damage phase, it's best to use Lament. Notably, rockets and linear fusions could prove to be a good alternative. However, the boss in Destiny 2 Crota's End final encounter is fairly stationary, so use a Tether Hunter to debuff it and then start the damage phase with the Lament.

These tips should help you clear the encounter easily. However, do remember that Crota has a lot of health, so you must inflict a lot of damage throughout all three phases to ensure victory.