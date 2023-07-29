Destiny 2 Season 22 Raid details: Official release date, time, contest modes, and more

Destiny 2 Season 22 is almost here. Apart from the plethora of changes making their way to the new season, a fresh raid will also be reprised from the vaults. These reprised raids aren't connected to the storyline but are added to the game because of their popularity. That said, the raid being reprised in the next season is currently unknown, but Bungie has provided a few details.

Every year, Bungie releases two raids. The first is a brand-new raid that goes live with every new expansion. The second one is a reprised raid that goes live during the third season of the said expansion. With that said, here's all the information about the upcoming raid in Destiny 2 Season 22.

What is the Destiny 2 Season 22 reprised raid?

Currently, there isn't any clear indication of what this raid could be. Bungie has kept the name strictly under wraps, and it will probably go live once the new season drops. However, leaks have claimed that the reprised raid in Destiny 2 Season 22 will likely be Crota's End.

There's also Wrath of the Machine, but given that developers are done with Rasputin for now, and the current storyline does focus a lot on the Hive, Crota's End will likely be the raid being reprised. Alternatively, Bungie could choose to reprise either The Leviathan, Crown of Sorrow, or Scourge of the Past as well. It's hard to conclude, but more information about the raid itself should be available in the coming days.

Destiny 2 Season 22 reprised raid release date and other details

Based on the information revealed in the "This Week At Bungie" blog, the reprised raid is scheduled to go live on September 1. Just like every raid launch, Bungie will be conducting a raid race for this one as well. Contest mode will be available for the first 48 hours. And once players manage to complete the raid in Contest mode, they'll be able to access the Challenge mode.

It will be interesting to see which team secures the belt for the reprised raid in Destiny 2 Season 22. Moreover, one of the main attractions of any raid is the Exotic weapon that comes along with it. Exotics often have the capability to change the meta of the current sandbox, so it'll be worth seeing which raid Exotic makes it to the game.

With that said, Destiny 2 Season of the Deep concludes in a little over two weeks. With the storyline slowly moving toward the end, Season 22 could be pivotal in paving the way for The Final Shape.