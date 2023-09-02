Destiny 2 Crota's End second encounter guide: The Bridge

The Bridge marks the second major encounter in Destiny 2's Crota End, which has been significantly altered in terms of mechanics and enemies. Players participating in the contest mode are having a tough time cracking all the puzzles embedded within this eight-year-old Raid, which seems to be quite a new experience even for the veterans.

This article will guide you through each mechanic and recommended approach to the encounter, as it can be done in several ways based on a fireteam. To summarize, players will need to build a bridge, carry a sword across, defeat Gatekeepers, and repeat the process one player at a time.

Disclaimer: This guide is based on the assumption of Abyss clearance and on the fact that you're already accustomed to Enlightened and Chalice buffs.

Destiny 2 Crota's End Bridge encounter overview and mechanics

Here is a step-by-step guide on the mechanics tied to the Bridge/second encounter in Destiny 2 Crota's End:

Start the encounter by picking up the "Chalice of Light"

Three plates need to be activated to build a bridge to the other side.

Holding "Chalice of Light" for a long time will kill the carrier, so switching the buff with a "half-filled bar" between players is recommended.

The Enlightened buff can be earned once the "Chalice of Light" buff gets fully charged, allowing the Enlightened player to accelerate the building process in the middle plate.

Any Enlightened player picking up a Hive Sword will lose the buff.

It is recommended that all six players avoid getting Enlightened, as no one will be able to switch the "Chalice of Light" buff.

Only a Sword and a Chalice carrier can cross the bridge.

The main idea is to keep juggling the Chalice and Enlightened buff and cross the bridge with Swords until all six players make it across.

Once there are more players on the other side of the bridge, they will need to follow the same plate mechanics to keep the bridge intact.

Most of the action will be happening on the other side now, where Hive sword carriers will need to defeat Gatekeepers and dunk it in Thrall statues.

The remaining players from the first side need to defeat Swordbearers, pick up the Sword, and make it across the bridge.

Once all six players make it across to the other side, the only objective left is to defeat every enemy on the field.

For the final group of Gatekeepers, one player needs to become Enlightened from Chalice of Light and pick up a deposited Sword. Failing to switch out the Chalice buff in time will lead to death. A total of four players should be enough to defeat all the Gatekeepers.

Destiny 2 Crota's End crossing bridge with Hive Sword (Image via Esoterickk)

There are a lot of ways that a fireteam can approach this encounter. Three players can be assigned to the first three plates until the other three make it to the other side. Once the other side has three players, they can follow the same plate mechanic and build the bridge.

The first three players now will only need to defeat Swordbearers, cross the bridge, and defeat Gatekeepers.

Destiny 2 defeating a Gatekeeper (Image via Esoterickk)

It should be noted that any Enlightened player depositing their buff in the middle plate will be "Drained by Light," making them unable to switch a "Chalice" buff from another player.

Tips and tricks to complete the second encounter in Destiny 2 Crota's End

Fissure Ogre in Destiny 2 Crota's End (Image via Esoterickk)

With a lot of elites and trash mobs in this Crota's End encounter, Guardians should pack weapons and abilities capable of bursting down enemies.

Since Gatekeepers are vulnerable to Hive Swords only, the main concerns here include Swordbearer Knights, Barrier Knights, and Ogres in the final stage.

Having an Arbalest is a good idea to shut down both Barriers and bosses, while Machine Guns and other abilities can take care of trash mobs.