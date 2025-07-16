Destiny 2 World tiers explained: Modifiers, unlock requirements, and more

Destiny 2’s Edge of Fate takes you to Kepler. On the surface, it’s the same open-world zone we received with each expansion, but with the power level reset, the developers introduced World tiers. It’s a new difficulty selection option that unlocks better gear and new quests after completing the campaign.

Initially, the game will only display two difficulty options; however, completing the new campaign will unlock more. With that said, this guide will explain all about World tiers and how to unlock them.

All you need to know about World tiers in Destiny 2

World tier rewards you with better gear (Image via Bungie)

World tier is a new way to acquire powerful gear in the Edge of Fate expansion. A higher World tier means the loot will also be better in terms of power level, and with a complete reset, it is currently the best way to level up and prepare for the upcoming raid.

Here are all the World tiers available after the campaign:

Brave

Legendary

Fabled (power 150)

Mythic (power 200)

The Brave and Legendary World tiers will be available as default options, but to unlock the Fabled and Mythic options, you’ll need to complete the campaign once. The difficulty does not matter, but completing the campaign on Legendary difficulty will help you reach power level 100, making it easier to move to Fabled.

However, if at any point it feels overwhelming, the game allows you to go back to Brave. To change the difficulty, Press M to open the map and navigate to the World tier option.

World tier modifiers explained

Each World tier comes with new modifiers (Image via Bungie)

Changing the World tier also affects related modifiers, with each difficulty option bringing a unique change. They are added to make the world more challenging, although you will be able to see the changes before.

Here are all the modifiers across each World tier:

World Tier Mission Modifiers Combatant Adjustments Brave (Reward Multiplier x1) - No modifiers - No modifiers Legendary (Reward Multiplier x2) - Greater fireteam size scales combatant difficulty and adds limitations on revives. - Heavy shielded and highly aggressive combatants appear in great numbers.

- Combatants have more health and are more difficult to stun. Fabled (Reward Multiplier x3) - Greater fireteam size scales combatant difficulty and adds limitations on revives. - Heavy shielded and highly aggressive combatants appear in great numbers.

- Combatants have more health and are more difficult to stun.

- Combatants with banes are encountered more frequently.

- Player power is capped at 30 below combatants. Mythic (Reward Multiplier Max) - Heavy shielded and highly aggressive combatants appear in great numbers.

- Radar is disabled. - Combatants have more health and are more difficult to stun.

- Combatants with banes are encountered more frequently.

- Player power is capped at 40 below combatants.

Why increase the World tier in Destiny 2?

Completing the campaign on legendary will double the rewards (Image via Bungie)

Apart from better gear and a sense of achievement, the Fabled and Mythic World tiers will unlock new quests and rewards. These include new armor set bonuses, shaders, emblems, and more.

Each new World tier will also progress specific triumph challenges and can only be completed on their respective difficulty level. The reward multiplier also goes up, allowing you to get more drops, which will make farming gears and weapons with desirable stats much easier.

