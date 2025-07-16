How many campaign missions are there in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate?

The Edge of Fate campaign in Destiny 2 is reportedly one of the longest in the game's history. Players have to go through quite the ordeal to experience the opening chapter in a new saga, all of which takes place in a new open world region called Kepler. While many players are experiencing the campaign, several others want to know about its duration before they join.
This article lists every mission from The Edge of Fate campaign, and the number of missions a player has to go through to complete it.
All campaign missions in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate in order
The Edge of Fate campaign follows a single quest chain with 31 steps and a total of 14 missions. Like many expansions, the upcoming Raid on July 19 will serve as a sequel to the story and further pave the way for the next stories to come. Here is a list of all the story missions in The Edge of Fate:
- Mission 1: The Invitation.
- Mission 2: Fallow.
- Mission 3: Nostos.
- Mission 4: Commencement.
- Mission 5: Saturnism.
- Mission 6: Transient.
- Mission 7: Gouge.
- Mission 8: Morphology.
- Mission 9: Charge.
- Mission 10: Disruption.
- Mission 11: Calculus.
- Mission 12: Quarantine.
- Mission 13: Criticality.
- Mission 14: The Message.
The first mission, The Invitation, is free for all players and can be done by players planning to purchase the expansion to get a feel for the Kepler open world. However, completing the first mission will also allow players to change the open world difficulty. Typically, finishing the campaign unlocks even more world tiers.
The legendary campaign is meant for those who want a faster progression through the early leveling. The "Be Brave" and "Become Legend" prompts at the start showcase the two difficulties for the campaign.
Check out our Destiny 2 guides:
- The Edge of Fate power cap guide.
- Can you complete The Edge of Fate campaign solo?
- Imminence god roll guide
- Easiest way to get the Queenbreaker Catalyst
- Do you need to play past expansions for The Edge of Fate?
- How big is the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate update?