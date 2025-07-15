  • home icon
Can you complete the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate campaign solo?

By Sambit Pal
Modified Jul 15, 2025 17:20 GMT
destiny 2 eof campaign solo
It's ultimately a matter of preference (Image via Bungie)

As Destiny 2 enters a completely new campaign saga with the Edge of Fate expansion, many players will want to know whether they can do it solo. Like always, the answer is yes, you can do the EoF campaign solo regardless of what class you are, even in the Legendary difficulty mode.

While Destiny 2 feels the most rewarding as a well-coordinated Fireteam, the expansion campaigns are always tuned to be viable for solo clear.

Can you beat the Destiny 2 Edge of Fate campaign fully solo?

Legendary is certainly doable solo (Image via Bungie)
Legendary is certainly doable solo (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2 Edge of Fate will have multiplicative mob health scaling. This adaptive difficulty means bosses get significantly more spongy with a full squad. As a solo player, it's possible to clear the entire EoF campaign just as fast as the average Fireteam, if not faster.

If you have no friends to play with on day one, solo might actually be the preferable way to experience this next chapter in Destiny 2, as you can take your time to peruse the story beats at your own pace.

As you boot up the Edge of Fate campaign, you'll be prompted with two difficulty options: "Be Brave" and "Become Legend". The latter is the much harder Legendary mode, which basically boils down to a much steeper stat-check. Enemies in Legendary will be set +20 power level above yours, and this deficit is hard-set. In return, though, you get a 2x Reward Multiplier and exclusive Exotic gear.

Also check out: Do you need to play previous Destiny 2 expansions before The Edge of Fate?

Are there any exclusive rewards for doing the Destiny 2 EoF campaign solo?

Much like The Final Shape from last year, there are no exclusive rewards for beating the EoF campaign solo. Soloing makes Legendary-mode bosses less durable and thus potentially easier on some builds, but the exclusive rewards are only tied to beating the campaign on that mode, not solo vs party.

Edited by Sambit Pal
