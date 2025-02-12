How to get the Barrow-Dyad Exotic quest in Destiny 2 

The mysterious Exotic Submachine Gun seems to be showing itself more in Destiny 2 Heresy's Week 2. Players can now get the quest related to this weapon by cracking a few secrets first, most of which can be found within the Nether. The weapon in question is the Barrow-Dyad Strand Submachine Gun, revealed in the Developer's livestream.

This article lists the basics of finding the Exotic quest related to the weapon. Note that some aspect of the following steps requires RNG and a lot of trial and error.

Steps to obtain the Barrow-Dyad Exotic quest in Destiny 2

1) The Nether

To start, open up a Nether instance via the Last City map. We recommend opening up an Exploration-Private instance and checking if the spawn point is either in the Hall of Souls or the Trenchway. In one of these two areas, you should be looking for a special Taken Blight that spawns in a specific location.

If you get Mausoleum as the first spawn point, we recommend exiting to the Orbit and reloading back in. The Taken Blight's spawn is based on luck, so if you do not see the Blight in Trenchway or Hall of Souls after spawning, you must exit and reload back in.

Here are the locations of the Blight in Hall of Souls and Trenchway:

Hall of Souls

Right from the middle platform in Destiny 2 Hall of Souls (Image via Bungie)

Spawn in and head straight for the middle platform where the encounter boss fight takes place. Next, take a right inside the area where you fight the Tormentor for one of the rituals in The Nether. This is the same location as the opening encounter in the King's Fall Raid.

Blight in Hall of Souls (Image via Bungie)

Look for the Blight on one of the upper-right pillars. You can reach this Blight by hopping on the invisible platforms that appear below the Blight.

Trenchway

Blight in the Trenchway of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Spawn in and look to your left. You will find the Blight hanging on top of a pillar from the spawn point.

2) Inside the Blight

Once you enter the Blight, stand on the small platform pointing in front.

Inside the Blight of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Look at the Hive rune in front until you see a symbol form in full. Next, look at the left-bottom corner of your screen for a message saying "Something whispers to the right."

Message on the bottom-left of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Hop off the platform by pressing the "right movement" key. Doing so will teleport you in front of an Altar.

Altar with the Exotic item (Image via Bungie)

Interact with the Altar to receive an Exotic item called Taken Osseous Fragment.

Barrow Dyad quest on the Slab (Image via Bungie)

Return to the Slab in Eris' Flat and pick up the Exotic quest for Barrow Dyad.

