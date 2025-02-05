Adamantite god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Adamantite is the newest Support Framed Auto Rifle in Destiny 2 Heresy. After the release of No Hesitation in The Final Shape, the Adamantite becomes the first weapon to hold the Support Frame archetype, and the Strand element simultaneously. This archetype is also one of the very few healing sources available in the Heresy activity, leading at least one player to have this weapon equipped.

We list the best perks of the Adamantite Auto Rifle for both PvE and PvP.

Adamantite PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Adamantite PvE god roll (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

The following perks are recommended on the Adamantite for PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.

for reduced recoil and increased Handling. Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

for increased magazine size. Reciprocity for healing the user upon healing other allies with projectiles.

for healing the user upon healing other allies with projectiles. Circle of Life for rapidly healing allies and gaining increased damage on the weapon.

The aforementioned perks focus on healing allies. Focus on shooting allies at all times, and occasionally shooting the enemies to gain the healing charge. However, if you want some utility as a solo player, go for Demolitionist and Attrition Orbs.

Tear is a decent new perk that severs any adjacent enemies from the defeated target with a precision kill.

Adamantite PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Adamantite PvP god roll in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie/Destiny Foundry)

The following perks are recommended on the Adamantite for PvP:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range.

for increased Range. Accurized Rounds for more Range.

for more Range. Unrelenting for health regeneration after defeating a Guardian.

for health regeneration after defeating a Guardian. Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading the weapon kill.

Other damage perks. such as Frenzy and Elemental Honing, will work as well. However, we recommend using a Support Frame for healing an ally in PvP, as the damage output and bullet drop-off aren't in the user's favor.

How to get Adamantite in Destiny 2

Adamantite can be farmed from seasonal activity in Episode Heresy. The Nether is the only source for this weapon in Act I. However, you can boost the drop rate by attuning the weapon via the Tome of Want. Each Nether run has three rotations in total, alongside a final boss encounter.

The Nether reward chest (Image via Bungie)

The final chest has a chance to drop a masterworked version of Adamantite with four perks, increasing the chance of getting a god roll. You can attune the weapon in Tome of Want and then open the final chest to further boost the drop rate of a masterworked Adamantite.

