Lost Signal god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Lost Signal is Destiny 2's first-ever Area Denial Framed weapon, introduced with the Episode Echoes season. It is a breech Grenade Launcher that fires Stasis damage with every projectile and puts a lingering damage area similar to the Exotic Witherhoard. This damage can be amplified using perk combinations inside any activity.

This article lists the best perks to have on the Lost Signal Grenade Launcher for all sorts of activity, be it PvE or PvP. Note that the weapon's role is to control a group of mobs, and - just as its frame's name suggests - deny an area to lock down enemies.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Lost Signal PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Lost Signal PvE god roll guide (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks suitable for the Lost Signal Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 PvE:

Confined Launch for increased Blast Radius and Stability, alongside reduced velocity

High-velocity rounds for increased projectile speed and reload speed on the weapon

Auto-loading Holster for reloading the weapon after stowing it

Reverberation for increased detonation size after final blows with the weapon

Since this weapon is craftable, it is recommended players craft this perk combination for optimal results. Anyone looking for other perks can go for Strategist in the third column for increased class ability energy, alongside Vorpal Weapon, One for All, or Demolitionist. Two of these perks grant increased damage, while the Demolitionist grants Grenade energy.

Lost Signal PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Lost Signal PvP god roll (Image via Bungie)

Here is a list of perks suitable for the Lost Signal Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 PvP:

Confined Launch for increased Blast Radius and Stability, alongside reduced velocity

High-velocity rounds for increased projectile speed and reload speed on the weapon

Quickdraw for increased Handling of the weapon and ready-up speed

High Ground for bonus damage on targets if fired from the air

Area denial is one of the most important roles players can fill, especially in 3v3 PvP fights. Locking in an area with the help of Lost Signal will prove beneficial for the entire team, allowing other members to engage by flanking the enemy team.

Vorpal Weapon against roaming supers is highly recommended as well for the final column.

How to get Lost Signal in Destiny 2?

Lost Signal can be farmed from either seasonal activity of Episode Echoes or can be purchased from the Failsafe vendor at the HELM.

Seasonal Engram Decoding in Failsafe inventory (Image via Bungie)

There is also a chance to get any one of the six seasonal weapons to drop from the Weapons Engram in the Failsafe inventory. This can be found inside the "Seasonal Engram Decoding" section, under the Weapon Focusing tab.

