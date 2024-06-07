Destiny 2 Exotic Khvostov 7G-0X guide: How to get the key for the final chest

The long puzzle to the Exotic Khvostov finally seems to be cracked by the Destiny 2 community, where players must go through plenty of steps before getting their hands on the weapon. Many have deemed Khvostov iconic, as the Auto Rifle was the first-ever weapon that Guardians/player characters fired after getting revived in the game's story.

This article will guide you to the Exotic version of the Khvostov 7G-0X. However, anyone looking for the Exotic version of the weapon must get the Legendary one from the Pale Heart, alongside several collectibles before starting the main steps to the Exotic.

Pre-requisites for the Exotic version of Khvostov Auto Rifle in Destiny 2

As mentioned earlier, those looking to get the Exotic Khvostov should complete a lot of pre-requisite steps, which are as follows:

Trending

Get the Legendary version of the Khvostov by looting nine Destination chests in the Pale Heart open world, and six collectibles in the Cyst missions.

Collect all eight Visions of the Traveler scattered across the Pale Heart open world.

Destination chests can be identified with a plus sign on the map. All three main regions of the Pale Heart have three each, with nine in total.

Destination chest icon on the Destiny 2 Pale Heart map (Image via Bungie)

Additionally, the six collectibles in the Cyst missions should help you find the final piece to get the Legendary Khvostov. For more details, you can refer to our detailed guide to the Legendary Khvostov.

Lastly, the Visions of the Traveler are collectibles found across different corners of the Pale Heart. There are eight in total, each granting multiple Pale Heart Engrams and a Mote of Light. We have a detailed guide on each location of the Visions of the Traveler that you can refer to for additional details.

How to get the key for Exotic Khvostov in Destiny 2?

Once you have the Legendary version of the Khvostov and collected eight Visions of the Traveler, your journey of getting the Exotic version of the Khvostov begins.

Start by doing the "Overthrow" public events in one of three main zones, The Landing, The Blooming, and The Impasse. Your objective is to get nine Motes of Light from the event bosses, with each zone having three different bosses at a time. Defeating one of these bosses drops one Mote, adding up to three for each zone.

Dropped mote after defeating an Overthrow boss in Destiny 2 Pale Heart (Image via Esoterickk)

It is important to note that repeating a boss will not drop the mote.

After collecting nine Motes, you should now have 17 Motes of Light, adding the eight you collected from the Visions of the Traveler. Collecting the 17th Mote will drop an Exotic item called "Mote of Primordial Light." This is your key to getting the Exotic Khvostov.

Mote of primordial light in Destiny 2 (Image via Esoterickk)

Final step to get the Exotic Khvostov in Destiny 2

Teleport to the Lost City waypoint, take an immediate left, and head to the location where you met Cayde-6 in the campaign.

Final chest location in the Pale Heart tower of Destiny 2 (Image via Esoterickk)

Here, place all eight Visions of the Traveler and you will see a chest spawning in the middle. Use the "Mote of primordial light" on the chest to get the Exotic Khvostov.