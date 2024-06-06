How to get the Legendary Khvostov 7G-02 in Destiny 2 

Getting the Legendary version of the Khvostov in Destiny 2 The Final Shape is a challenging task. You must go through many pre-requisite quest steps to even start the process. You must then do collections across different corners of the Pale Heart. Going through all the steps can take up quite a bit of time, so we recommend you reserve your next few hours if you want to find this weapon variant.

This article will guide you through everything related to getting the Legendary version of the Khvostov Auto Rifle. At the time of writing, it seems that the community still hasn't discovered the Exotic version of the weapon yet.

Pre-requisites to getting the Legendary Khvostov in Destiny 2

Here is a list of pre-requisites that you must complete to start the process of getting the Legendary Khvostov in Destiny 2:

Complete The Final Shape campaign up to Mission 7, Iconoclasm.

Complete the Exotic quest, Destined Heroes

Complete the quest, Queens Part 1

Once the three quests mentioned above have been completed, make your way to the Pale Heart open world and loot nine destination chests.

Destination chests in Destiny 2's Pale Heart of the Traveler

Destination chests can be found throughout the three main regions of the Pale Heart, and their exact location can be seen marked on the map. The icon is a plus shape with a dot in the middle, similar to the ones in the image below.

Destination chest icon in Destiny 2 map (Image via Bungie)

Look for destination chests in The Blooming, The Landing, and The Impasse. One of the best mods to find a chest nearby is "Wombo Detector," which can be equipped on a Ghost.

Wombo Detector mod in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

You are looking for a drop called "Encryption Bit" from each of these chests, which will be nine in total at the end.

Alone in the Dark mission in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Alone in the Dark is a mission that can be picked up from Micah-10 in The Landing. This quest is handed out you complete the Destined Heroes Exotic mission, alongside additional Legendary weapon missions from Micah-10.

Alone in the Dark requires you to enter Lost Sectors in Pale Heart and recover lost Ghosts, alongside finishing a few Public Events in the open world.

Alone in the Dark mission from Micah-10 (Image via Bungie)

Once you complete the Alone in the Dark quest, the final step requires you to run six different Cyst missions. You will find six additional Encryption Bits from hidden locations within these missions.

Cyst missions Encryption Bit location guide in Destiny 2

Six different Encryption Bits can be found during six Cyst missions in Destiny 2, all of which are listed below:

Searing: Look for a pink cave beside the Annihilator Totem. Enter the cave, take a left, and you will find the Collectible.

Look for a pink cave beside the Annihilator Totem. Enter the cave, take a left, and you will find the Collectible. Ariel: Below the blue-lighted cave, take a right and look for a very narrow cave entrance. Avoid the lava and pass through the narrow entrance to get the Collectible.

Below the blue-lighted cave, take a right and look for a very narrow cave entrance. Avoid the lava and pass through the narrow entrance to get the Collectible. Swords: Jump down the twisted stairs location, and keep going to the left side of the entrance. You will see a small round-arch entrance on a blue wall. Enter and take a left to get the Collectible.

Jump down the twisted stairs location, and keep going to the left side of the entrance. You will see a small round-arch entrance on a blue wall. Enter and take a left to get the Collectible. Moth: In the room with the huge blue platform and a Hive circular ritual site, jump directly below the platform and look for a small entrance. Enter to gather the collectible.

In the room with the huge blue platform and a Hive circular ritual site, jump directly below the platform and look for a small entrance. Enter to gather the collectible. Slayer: In the room with the huge stone pillar alongside an emitting light from the ground, take a 180 turn directly from the stone and pass through a cave entrance until you find a tree-like structure in the middle. The Collectible is located behind this tree.

In the room with the huge stone pillar alongside an emitting light from the ground, take a 180 turn directly from the stone and pass through a cave entrance until you find a tree-like structure in the middle. The Collectible is located behind this tree. Smothering Darkness: After defeating Kelkris, pass through the cave below the pink-glowing Crystal. Next jump down, pass through the pass, and hug the wall to the right for your last Collectible.

The last Collectible you get will be a Legendary drop called "Lost Encryption Code."

Where to find the Legendary Khvostov in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

With the Code, teleport to The Impasse and backtrack through the place where you got your first Khvostov in Destiny 2.

Entrance from The Impasse (Image via Bungie)

Simply take a left after spawning, and look for a small doorway beside the blocked tunnel. Follow the path until you come across the last yellow Destination chest, shown in the image above.

Final chest for Legendary Khvostov (Image via Bungie)

Use the Code to get the Legendary version of the Khvostov.