How many campaign missions are there in Destiny 2 The Final Shape? 

The story beats are the highlight of the annual Destiny 2 expansion this year. The Final Shape's campaign to bring the entire Light and Dark Saga to its conclusion - and many players are eager to know how long this epoch-making series of quests will take to play through.

The campaign of Destiny 2 The Final Shape will bring the central conflict to its denouement, as the Guardians face the Witness for a final showdown. Read along to find out exactly how many campaign missions this entails.

All campaign missions of Destiny 2 The Final Shape in order

Most of Final Shape takes place in the Pale Heart (Image via Bungie)

The path to the big bad in the Pale Heart has seven steps. Destiny 2 The Final Shape is a 34-step campaign with seven missions, a Strike, and a Raid that serves as an Epilogue of sorts.

Here are all the campaign missions in order:

Mission 1: Transmigration

Mission 2: Temptation

Mission 3: Exegesis

Mission 4: Requiem

The list will be updated with further missions as we learn them.

You can battle it with the Dread in the Pale Heart in two familiar difficulty modes: Be Brave or Become Legend. If this is your first ever campaign in Destiny 2, here's a guide on which campaign difficulty you should play The Final Shape in.

If you don't want to unravel the story threads immediately, there is little point to speedrunning the Final Shape campaign on day one. The Salvation's Edge Raid at its summit will only unlock on June 7 - featuring two boss encounters, one of which is The Witness itself.

Read more: Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge start date and details

What do you get for beating the campaign in Destiny 2 The Final Shape?

Beating the Final Shape campaign on Legendary will get you 1960-level Blue gear, which is a good way to close the gap to the soft cap. The Raid will cap players a little bit above this gear score, at 1965. As with other Destiny 2 campaigns, you'll also get a new Exotic specific to your current class.

Other than the Raid, the epilogue to Destiny 2 The Final Shape will reportedly also involve a new 12-player activity that some will find exciting. Follow Sportskeeda to stay on top of these features as well as the latest Destiny 2 news and updates.