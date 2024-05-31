Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge Raid details: Release date, time, countdown, power requirements, and more

Salvation's Edge is going to be the newest Raid associated with Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion. Typically, Bungie holds a worldwide contest for the World's First title, starting from the Raid's release date, until 48 hours later. Releasing on June 7, 2024, this particular Raid seems to be linked directly with the campaign, rather than a side story, which hasn't been the case for quite some time.

This article lists all the details regarding the upcoming Salvation's Edge Raid in The Final Shape campaign, the required power level, time, and countdown for all major regions.

Release time and countdown for Destiny 2 Salvation's Edge Raid

As mentioned above, the Salvation's Edge Raid will be accessible on June 7, 2024, at 10 am PST. This is the same time as the daily reset. The following list showcases the date and time of the Raid launch for all major regions:

United States: 10 am PT (June 7)

10 am PT (June 7) India: 10:30 pm IST (June 7)

10:30 pm IST (June 7) China: 1 am local time (June 8)

1 am local time (June 8) UK: 5 pm BST (June 7)

5 pm BST (June 7) Australia: 4 am local time (June 8)

4 am local time (June 8) Brazil: 2 p.m. local time.(June 7)

Here is a countdown until the Raid launch that will help readers track the launch time and date of Salvation's Edge.

While the timings mentioned above showcase the launch times, everyone can expect the contest modifier and the World's First contest to disappear 48 hours later, on June 9, 10 am PST.

Power requirement explained for Day 1 Salvation's Edge Destiny 2 Raid

All players will be capped to the 1965 power level inside the Raid, which will be active during the 48-hour contest modifier from June 7 to 9. It should be noted that 1965 is above the soft cap in The Final Shape.

However, to boost the power in quick time, players must complete the campaign before the Raid in Legend difficulty to get gears worth 1960. The rest needs to be farmed from other sources.

Here are a few things to keep in mind regarding content modifiers:

All players will be capped to 1965 regardless of their power level

All enemies will have a power advantage over players, with each Raid encounter increasing by 5, up to +20 by the final encounter

The health of all mobs, elites, and bosses increases significantly while the content modifier is active

After the contest modifier switches off, players can expect the minimum power requirement to be 10 powers below the power cap.

