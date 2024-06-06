All Visions of the Traveler locations guide in Destiny 2

Visions of the Traveler are collectibles found across multiple corners of the Pale Heart in Destiny 2. They are necessary to collect for the triumph associated with The Final Shape expansion, as well as multiple Engrams for gear focusing. These "Visions" look very much like the Traveler, but pocket-sized. There are currently eight in total, which can be collected for the "Visionary" triumph.
This article lists all eight locations of the Visions of the Traveler. Collecting all eight will grant an 80 score toward the total active triumph score and allow you to place each as an in-game decoration in the Pale Heart's Tower Courtyard.
Visions of the Traveler locations guide in Destiny 2's Pale Heart
Location #1
Spawn on the Lost City waypoint in Pale Heart and head toward the main city through the Tower, instead of going toward The Landing. Once you arrive at the middle platform, take the red platform and go straight.
Keep going straight until you come across a waterfall. One of the Visions should be located on top of the waterfall.
Interact to acquire Pale Heart Engram and Mote of Light.
Location #2
Spawn on The Landing waypoint and take an immediate left to drop down.
A Vision can be found here at the base of the waterfall.
Location #3
From The Landing spawn point, head to the Refraction. Once entered, go through the linear path and pass through the door that leads to a room full of grass and blue crystals.
Then, head to the round room and look for a crack on the floor left from the entrance.
Go through the crack and look for an exit outside. Here, you will encounter a normal Hive Shrieker. Simply jump down from the edge, and you will see one of the Visions through a narrow pass.
The image above shows the exact location of the collectible.
Location #4
Spawn on The Blooming waypoint, and follow along the path to the left until you see an orange light.
Climb the rotten tree located just beside the Light to get the fourth collectible.
Location #5
Requires the Slayer Cyst quest from Micah-10. To unlock, keep doing their weapon missions until the "Alone in the Dark" comes on. Here, run the Slayer Cyst mission.
After defeating the final Ogre boss, take a complete 180 from the rock pillar, and head toward the rotten tree inside the cave. Go past the tree and jump up through a small gap on the left.
Head through the gap and you will find a Vision.
Location #6
Start from The Blooming waypoint, and reach Zavala's house through the narrow cave path. From there, start the climb until you reach the "Divide" location of the Pale Heart.
Keep going until you see the entrance to a facility.
Instead of going down, simply head to the leftmost corner, as marked in the image above, and you will find one Vision sitting behind the boxes.
Location #7:
Spawn on the Impass waypoint, take a left, and head toward the white Pyramid structures.
Location 8:
From The Impasse, head to the Transgression location. Once you are near the Impaled Guardian statue, go straight and enter the Pyramid.
Keep going straight and then follow the linear path that will take you outside into the storm.
Here, keep following the road until you see another Pyramid entrance. Once inside, look for a path on the top right from a monolith, shown in the image below.
After coming outdoors for the second time in the storm, head straight until you see a red light on your left.
The Vision should be located behind the tree on top of the light.