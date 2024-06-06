All Visions of the Traveler locations guide in Destiny 2

Visions of the Traveler are collectibles found across multiple corners of the Pale Heart in Destiny 2. They are necessary to collect for the triumph associated with The Final Shape expansion, as well as multiple Engrams for gear focusing. These "Visions" look very much like the Traveler, but pocket-sized. There are currently eight in total, which can be collected for the "Visionary" triumph.

This article lists all eight locations of the Visions of the Traveler. Collecting all eight will grant an 80 score toward the total active triumph score and allow you to place each as an in-game decoration in the Pale Heart's Tower Courtyard.

Visions of the Traveler locations guide in Destiny 2's Pale Heart

Location #1

Spawn on the Lost City waypoint in Pale Heart and head toward the main city through the Tower, instead of going toward The Landing. Once you arrive at the middle platform, take the red platform and go straight.

Red platform from the middle area in The Lost City of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Keep going straight until you come across a waterfall. One of the Visions should be located on top of the waterfall.

Vision on top of the waterfall (Image via Bungie)

Interact to acquire Pale Heart Engram and Mote of Light.

Location #2

Spawn on The Landing waypoint and take an immediate left to drop down.

Vision on the base of a waterfall in The Landing of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

A Vision can be found here at the base of the waterfall.

Location #3

From The Landing spawn point, head to the Refraction. Once entered, go through the linear path and pass through the door that leads to a room full of grass and blue crystals.

A door that leads to a room with blue crystals in Pale Heart of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Then, head to the round room and look for a crack on the floor left from the entrance.

Crack in the floor (Image via Bungie)

Go through the crack and look for an exit outside. Here, you will encounter a normal Hive Shrieker. Simply jump down from the edge, and you will see one of the Visions through a narrow pass.

Vision location (Image via Bungie)

The image above shows the exact location of the collectible.

Location #4

Spawn on The Blooming waypoint, and follow along the path to the left until you see an orange light.

Vision near the orange light (Image via Bungie)

Climb the rotten tree located just beside the Light to get the fourth collectible.

Location #5

Requires the Slayer Cyst quest from Micah-10. To unlock, keep doing their weapon missions until the "Alone in the Dark" comes on. Here, run the Slayer Cyst mission.

Alone in the Dark quest in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

After defeating the final Ogre boss, take a complete 180 from the rock pillar, and head toward the rotten tree inside the cave. Go past the tree and jump up through a small gap on the left.

The gap inside the Slayer Cyst mission of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Head through the gap and you will find a Vision.

Location #6

Start from The Blooming waypoint, and reach Zavala's house through the narrow cave path. From there, start the climb until you reach the "Divide" location of the Pale Heart.

The path from Zavala's House to the Divide in Pale Heart (Image via Bungie)

Keep going until you see the entrance to a facility.

Vision location in the Divide of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Instead of going down, simply head to the leftmost corner, as marked in the image above, and you will find one Vision sitting behind the boxes.

Location #7:

Spawn on the Impass waypoint, take a left, and head toward the white Pyramid structures.

Vision within the White Pyramid structures of The Impasse in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Location 8:

From The Impasse, head to the Transgression location. Once you are near the Impaled Guardian statue, go straight and enter the Pyramid.

First Pyramid entrance for the eight Vision in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Keep going straight and then follow the linear path that will take you outside into the storm.

First outdoor location in the storm of Transgression (Image via Bungie)

Here, keep following the road until you see another Pyramid entrance. Once inside, look for a path on the top right from a monolith, shown in the image below.

A path that leads outdoors again from the second Pyramid (Image via Bungie)

After coming outdoors for the second time in the storm, head straight until you see a red light on your left.

Red light outdoors in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Vision should be located behind the tree on top of the light.