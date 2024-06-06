All Destiny 2 Pale Heart Lost Sector locations: The Broken Deep, The Forgotten Deep, and The Blooming Deep

Destiny 2 brought back Lost Sectors for the first time in a while with three of them available on the Pale Heart map. It is the primary new map for The Final Shape expansion, and so no doubt there will be plenty of secrets and great discoveries to be made. Players will be expected to locate these Lost Sectors during the main campaign of The Final Shape, and if you’re stressed and unable to find them, we’re here to help.

There are three of these Lost Sectors on Destiny 2’s Pale Heart map you’ll need to keep an eye out for: The Broken Deep, The Forgotten Deep, and The Blooming Deep. Let’s dive into the topic.

Destiny 2’s Pale Heart Lost Sector locations

1) The Broken Deep

Here is the location of the Broken Deep (Image via Bungie)

To reach The Broken Deep for Destiny 2’s Pale Heart Lost Sector, land down at The Impasse. When looking at the map for this region, you’ll see a slim corridor along the southwestern side that extends further west. You can see it in the image above. Head southwest towards that area, either defeating or evading the enemies along the path.

When you get to the end of the path, there is a cliff that goes upwards, and the road ahead is a dead end. There’s a good chance you’ll see the Lost Sector symbol above you to highlight that you’re in the right place.

You don’t want to jump down into that empty chasm. Instead, jump to get onto the cliff face. Press on further down this path in this Pale Heart zone of Destiny 2, and you’ll see a cave opening. Go in and follow it until you wind up in The Broken Deep.

2) The Forgotten Deep

Here's how to reach The Forgotten Deep (Image via Bungie)

To reach Destiny 2’s Pale Heart Lost Sector known as The Forgotten Deep, you need to touch down at The Landing travel point on the new region’s map. On the map above, you’ll see the location highlighted in the southeastern corner of this location. Jump down, mount up, and ride swiftly to that area.

Once you reach the portion of the map that is essentially a rocky underpass, you’re close to your target. You’ll also see the symbol on a large wood barrier, right at the top. Jump up and head into the cave area in this section of the map. Once again, you’ll have a linear cave path to follow that leads right into this Pale Heart Lost Sector.

3) The Blooming Deep

Here's how to get into The Blooming Deep (Image via Bungie)

Perhaps the easiest one to spot visually on the Destiny 2 map, this Pale Heart Lost Sector is at the bottom of The Blooming map, right near the center. Enter The Blooming zone, and head to the southern end of the map. You’re looking for a cave at the far end. As a part of reaching this sector, jump up a few rocks to get to a higher area. You’ll see the Lost Sector symbol hiding between a series of trees and vines.

It is a little tricky, but you’ll be jumping to the passageway above that symbol. Head into that crevice, and once again, you’ll have found the Pale Heart Lost Sector for this Destiny 2 area. Like all these areas, they’re a great place to pick up loot if you’re trying to reach stat caps like the Soft Cap.

