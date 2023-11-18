Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Legend and Master Lost Sector loot pool

Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 are a wonderful source of loot. These areas can be considered mini-dungeons and have three different difficulty levels. The first one is a base difficulty, which offers very little to no challenge at all. It does not feature any champions, nor does it feature any shielded enemies. When it comes to the Legend and Master difficulty levels, a lot of other modifiers come into play.

Destiny 2 Lost Sectors on Legend and Master Difficulty are wonderful places to farm world drop weapons and exotic gear pieces. In Season of the Wish, the loot drops in these Lost Sectors are getting a major overhaul.

Destiny 2 Lost Sectors will drop additional weapons on Legend and Master difficulty in Season of the Wish

As mentioned in the official blog post released by Bungie, the developers are giving these Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 a much-needed overhaul. According to the post, players will be able to earn Gunsmith engrams by successfully completing Lost Sectors starting in Season of the Wish across all difficulties.

Furthermore, players will also be able to farm foundry weapons through these activities as well.

Assuming that they've managed to defeat every champion that spawns in the activity, the drop rates of these foundry weapons will be as follows:

Legend - 70%

Master - 100%

On Master difficulty, if players manage to defeat all champions, then the weapon that will drop will have additional rolls as well, which will reduce the stress on the god roll hunt.

In the Season of the Wish, the following weapons will be available on a daily rotation basis:

Day 1

Nox Perennial V

Old Sterling

Marsilion-C

Senuna SI6

Day 2

Psi Hermetic V

Glissando-47

Irukandji

Nasreddin

Day 3

Heliocentric QSc

Last Foray

Hand in Hand

Battle Scar

Day 4

Geodetic HSm

Combined Action

Harsh Language

Coronach-22

The cycle will keep repeating after day 4. Now, not only does this allow players to target farm a specific weapon, it's also believed that it will make the run feel more rewarding.

As for the Exotic armor pieces, those will still continue to drop from the Legend and Master Lost Sectors, provided players complete them Solo. For the weapon farms, players can enter and start farming with a fireteam.

As of now, clearing a Master or a Legend Lost sector with a fireteam does not feel rewarding enough because the loot isn't that great.

Once these changes are introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish, Master and Legend Lost Sectors might turn out to be one of the most sought-after activities in the game.