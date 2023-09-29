Bungie to introduce Destiny 2 Gunsmith Focusing in Season 23

Destiny 2 Gunsmith Focusing is one of the important features that's set to go live in Season 23. With each passing season, the developer is making it easier for players to acquire older weapons that have extremely low drop rates currently. Furthermore, considering that the number of legendary weapons in the world loot pool is quite a lot, being able to focus on a weapon of choice could reduce the pressure on the RNG mechanic a lot.

For players who are new to the game, weapon focusing refers to the process of extracting a specific weapon or armor piece from a Legendary Engram. While this was just restricted to the seasonal vendors and the ritual activity vendors, the Destiny 2 Gunsmith Focusing mechanic could be a welcome change.

All Destiny 2 Gunsmith Focusing weapons

In Season 23, only a handful of weapons from four different foundries will be available via the Destiny 2 Gunsmith Focusing. These weapons are as follows:

Suros

Cantata-57

Syncopation-53

Fugue-55

Staccato-46

Pizzicato-22

Fioritura-59

Häkke

Palmyra-B

Perses-D

Ragnhild-D

Enyo-D

Boudica-C

Lodbrok-C

Veist

Krait

Redback-5si

Funnelweb

Lunulata-4b

Taipan-4fr

Jararaca-3sr

Omolon

Snorri FR5

Typhon GL5

Ogma PR6

Gallu RR3

Ammit AR2

Aurvandil FR6

It's worth noting that these weapons were introduced during the four seasons of the Witch Queen expansion. Once The Final Shape goes live, weapons that were added in Season 20 will also be a part of the Gunsmith Focusing mechanic.

While these weapons will be more readily available, there are a few others that will be leaving the loot pool. They will be available only if Xur decides to sell them during his weekend visits.

The weapons that will be leaving the loot pool are as follows:

Contingency Plan

Legal Action II

The Number

Memory Interdict

Pleiades Corrector

The Deicide

The Vision

Stochastic Variable

Destiny 2 Gunsmith Focusing rotation

In Season 23, only four foundries will be available. These will rotate on a daily basis. For example, on the first day, two foundries will be available. After the daily reset, one of the foundries will be replaced with a new one.

On the third day, the foundry that wasn't replaced will be replaced with another one. Going by this rule, every foundry will be available for two days at a time. The rotation schedule for Season 23 is as follows:

Day 1

Omolon

Suros

Day 2

Suros

Häkke

Day 3

Häkke

Veist

Day 4

Veist

Omolon

This schedule will change once more foundries are added to the list. To use the Destiny 2 Gunsmith Focusing, you must spend three 5000 Glimmer and Gunsmith Engrams. But how do you get these Gunsmith Engrams?

How to get Gunsmith Engrams

Leveling up your reputation with Banshee-44 is one of the easiest ways to get your hands on these Gunsmith Engrams in Destiny 2. However, the level-up procedure can be somewhat slow and tedious, so Bungie is introducing some more methods through which you can earn these engrams. These methods are as follows:

Lost Sector Completions

Normal (20%)

Legend (Solo and Platinum) (40%)

Master (Solo and Platinum) (60%)

Free-roam Chests (20%)

The percentage figures indicate the drop rates of these Gunsmith Engrams from the said activities.

Overall, Gunsmith Focusing is an interesting mechanic. While this will reduce the influence of the RNG mechanic and ease the grind, it might dampen the experience nerf the RPG experience that the game brought to the table.