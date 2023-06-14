Destiny 2 is in its fourth week in the Season of the Deep. This new season is unique in a lot of ways. Not only can players now venture underwater, they can also catch fish. That said, every Tuesday, a fresh batch of content is issued in the game. From brand new weekly challenges to the next iteration of the story mission, there's a lot of fresh content for players to indulge in.

This week in Destiny 2, the Grandmaster Nightfalls have finally gone live. However, players won't be able to guild the Conqueror title until they've hit week 7 in the game. With that said, here's everything new in the game this week.

All Destiny 2 activities scheduled to go live after weekly reset

Every Tuesday at 10 AM PT, the Destiny 2 servers are reset, and a host of new activities go live in the game. Starting this week, the following activities will be available:

1) Grandmaster Nightfalls

The first week of the Grandmaster Nightfalls in Destiny 2 is finally here. Starting out this week, you will be able to hop into The Lightblade strike, which is, by far, one of the most difficult strikes in the game at this point. Since it's on Grandmaster difficulty, your character must be at 1825 power, as that's the effective power cap.

For successfully completing the activity, you will be rewarded with the Adept version of the Nightfall weapon, along with an Ascendant Shard. If you want to complete the activity and are gunning for the Conqueror title, don't miss out on this one. However, if you plan to gain Ascendant Shards, avoid farming the activity in this strike.

2) Crucible

Momentum Control makes it to the Crucible this week in the Casual playlist. Apart from that, you will also be able to participate in Supremacy and Elimination game modes in the game. As for the Competitive mode, the Competitive playlist is there as usual. If you complete seven matches in the Crucible, you will receive Pinnacle gear.

Apart from that, the Trials of Osiris are also set to return this weekend. It will be interesting to see which map goes live this week on Friday.

3) Dungeon

Since the Ghosts of the Deep is the latest dungeon in the game, it's not surprising to see it as the Pinnacle dungeon again this week. Apart from that, if you successfully complete Shattered Throne, you will also receive Pinnacle rewards in Destiny 2. If you haven't acquired the Wish Ender yet, this is a nice time to do so.

4) Raids

The Pinnacle Raid for this week in Destiny 2 is the Vault of Glass. You stand to receive a Pinnacle reward from each encounter, provided you successfully complete it. Not only that, every encounter has a specific challenge associated with it, so if you manage to complete the challenges, you will receive an additional gear drop.

Poll : 0 votes